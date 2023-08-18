Onyx Releases Early Fall'23 Edition of Award-winning OnyxOS Platform
OnyxOS Early Fall'23 edition delivers cloud-agnostic capability, brings new Clients online with Patient Access APIs. MoveMyHealthData adds 50 new health plans.
The HITRUST Certified OnyxOS 5.1 Early Fall'23 Edition is testament to our commitment to taking interoperability to the next level by delivering advanced FHIR capabilities to our clients.”WINDSOR MILL, MARYLAND, USA, August 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Onyx Technology today released the OnyxOS Early Fall'23 edition of the award-winning platform. OnyxOS powers Onyx's Managed Compliance Services for Health Plans and Medicaid State Agencies.
OnyxOS has received HITRUST e1 certification in the Azure Cloud. This is a major security achievement that complements the SOC2 Type 2 certification for the platform awarded earlier this year.
“The release of OnyxOS 5.1 Early Fall'23 Edition is a testament to our commitment to taking interoperability to the next level by delivering advanced FHIR capabilities to our clients. HITRUST Certification and the advancement of our multi-cloud strategy demonstrates our commitment to enhancing OnyxOS to serve our clients and their members into the future."
Balaji Narayanan, Sr. VP of Engineering, Onyx
The Early Fall'23 edition also adds the ability to work across cloud platforms. This edition also saw the expansion of Patient Access APIs for customers, enhancements to the Developer Portal and more health plans being added to the MoveMyHealthData.com service.
MoveMyHealthData.com enables a member to move their health data from one health plan to another in 3 clicks. Health Plan coverage has been extended to add 50 new Health Plans. MoveMyHealthData is now connected to 350 Health Plans.
OnyxOS also received refinements to administration functions. This includes Audit and Error Log upgrades and enhancements to the reporting dashboard with the addition of tracking metrics.
Performance and Security improvements were also made across the OnyxOS platform to ensure the highest levels of data security and efficient, performant operation.
About Onyx
Onyx Technology, LLC is a healthcare interoperability solutions provider. Onyx, a NewWave company, emerged from work with CMS in establishing the nation's first nationwide FHIR-based API, Blue Button 2.0. Building on this experience and expertise. Focused on standards-based, interoperable technologies Onyx solutions help break data silos
