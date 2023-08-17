Governor Abbott Applauds South Texas’ Ingenuity At Rio Grande Valley Economic Summit

TEXAS, August 17 - August 17, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today applauded South Texas’ economic ingenuity and highlighted the region’s critical role in the booming Texas economy during a keynote address at the Rio Grande Valley (RGV) Economic Summit in Edinburg.

“As one of fastest growing areas in the entire state and home to our most important port, the Rio Grande Valley is where the economic future of Texas lies,” said Governor Abbott. “Thanks in part to the hardworking Texans here in the Rio Grande Valley, our state now ranks as the eighth-largest economy in the world. When we come together as one unit, we are extraordinarily more powerful and effective than we are individually. I thank the business leaders and elected officials gathered here today with the common goal of strengthening the South Texas economy. By working together and investing in higher education and strategic industries, we are building a brighter future for all Texans.”

Addressing a crowd of more than 450 business and community leaders, Governor Abbott touted Texas' investment and critical infrastructures in the RGV, such as broadband expansion and health care. Additionally, the Governor highlighted today’s adoption of the 2024 Unified Transportation Program, a record $142 billion total investment for Texas’ transportation infrastructure that will bring $3.6 billion in roadway improvement projects to the South Texas region.

Governor Abbott was joined at the summit by Senator Juan "Chuy" Hinojosa, Commissioner of the Texas Transportation Commission Alex Meade, Rio Grande Valley Partnership Chairman Patrick McDonnell, and other local economic leaders.

During the summit, Governor Abbott signed the Rio Grande Valley Alliance Compact with 21 regional mayors and three county judges, declaring a shared commitment to investing in the region’s growing economy and talented workforce that will ensure a bright future for all of South Texas.

Co-hosted by the Rio Grande Valley Partnership and the City of Edinburg, the RGV Economic Summit brings together policymakers and business leaders from throughout South Texas to unite behind the common goal of regional economic development.