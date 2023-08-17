Four Attorneys at Walls Landry Baker & Oliver PLLC Recognized by Best Lawyers 2024
Terry Landry, Stephanie Urano, Jon Baker and Amy Waller of Walls Landry Baker & Oliver PLLC have been recognized in Real Estate Law by Best Lawyers 2024.
We are extremely proud of our attorneys. These accolades reflect our unwavering commitment to excellence, and galvanize us to continue delivering exceptional legal representation for our clients.”DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, August 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Walls Landry Baker & Oliver PLLC is delighted to announce their recent honorees in the esteemed "Best Lawyers" publication for 2024. Four of the firm’s exceptional attorneys have been individually recognized as "Best Lawyers" for 2024 in the real estate practice area:
— Dan Walls
- Terry Landry, Founding Member, 2022-2024
- Stephanie Urano, Member, 2024
- Jon Baker, Founding Member, 2024
- Amy Waller, Associate Attorney, 2023-2024
"We are extremely proud of these honors received by our respected attorneys," said Dan Walls, Founding Member at Walls Landry Baker & Oliver PLLC. "These accolades reflect our unwavering commitment to excellence, and they galvanize us to continue delivering exceptional legal representation and results for our valued clients."
With a focus on commercial real estate transactions, Walls Landry Baker & Oliver PLLC has established itself as a trusted legal partner for its clients. The dedication of Terry Landry, Stephanie Urano, Jon Baker, Amy Waller, and the entire legal team have earned the firm a reputation for excellence in the legal community.
As the firm continues to build upon its achievements, this recognition in the 2024 Best Lawyers publication adds another noteworthy milestone to Walls Landry Baker & Oliver PLLC's growing list of accolades.
Walls Landry Baker & Oliver PLLC is a Texas-based commercial real estate law firm representing clients across the U.S. in commercial real estate transactions. The firm prioritizes clear and timely communication, proactive problem-solving, and precise attention to detail to facilitate a successful deal and help our clients reach the closing table. Learn more about the firm at www.wlbofirm.com.
Natalie J. Krynski
Walls Landry Baker & Oliver PLLC
+1 214-265-1231
email us here