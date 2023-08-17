Game and Fish breaks ground on employee housing project in Jackson

Jackson - The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has officially broke ground on the employee housing project on the Commission-owned South Park Wildlife Habitat Management Area approximately five miles south of Jackson. The construction process will take place over the next several months. Public access during construction may be impacted.

“We have worked closely with the public and community for several years on this plan. It’s very pleasing to see the hard work of our collaboration finally come to fruition,” said Game and Fish Deputy Director John Kennedy. “The breaking of ground signifies our commitment to our mission and serving the public in this community.”

The Commission has contracted with Jackson-based Dick Anderson Construction to complete the project. The Commission has set aside money for many years to complete high-priority projects such as this. No State of Wyoming general funds will be used on the project.

