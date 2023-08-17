Submit Release
Gov. Spencer Cox issues statement on Utah National Guard adjutant general


Aug. 17, 2023 

Contact:

Emma Williams 

Office of the Governor

(385) 303-4383, ewilliams@utah.gov

Gov. Spencer Cox issues statement on Utah National Guard adjutant general

SALT LAKE CITY (Aug. 17, 2023)  Today, Gov. Spencer Cox issued the following statement regarding the employment status of Utah National Guard Adjutant Maj. Gen. Michael J. Turley:

“Utah National Guard Adjutant Maj. Gen. Michael J. Turley has been under investigation by the Department of the Army Inspector General. We have not received a copy of their report, but based on the information conveyed by the DAIG, Maj. Gen. Turley was put on paid administrative leave. 

“I’ve asked Brig. Gen. Daniel D. Boyack, a seasoned and trusted professional, to step in as Interim Adjutant General and immediately assume command of the Utah National Guard. I appreciate the ongoing commitment and service of Utah National Guard service members during this transition.”

