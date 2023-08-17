

NEWS RELEASE

Aug. 17, 2023

Contact:

Emma Williams

Office of the Governor

(385) 303-4383, ewilliams@utah.gov

Gov. Spencer Cox issues statement on Utah National Guard adjutant general

SALT LAKE CITY (Aug. 17, 2023) — Today, Gov. Spencer Cox issued the following statement regarding the employment status of Utah National Guard Adjutant Maj. Gen. Michael J. Turley:

“Utah National Guard Adjutant Maj. Gen. Michael J. Turley has been under investigation by the Department of the Army Inspector General. We have not received a copy of their report, but based on the information conveyed by the DAIG, Maj. Gen. Turley was put on paid administrative leave.

“I’ve asked Brig. Gen. Daniel D. Boyack, a seasoned and trusted professional, to step in as Interim Adjutant General and immediately assume command of the Utah National Guard. I appreciate the ongoing commitment and service of Utah National Guard service members during this transition.”

###