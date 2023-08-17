MDC offers free Deer Hunting Basics class Aug. 19 near Blue Springs

Kansas City, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is offering a free Deer Hunting Basics class from 8 to 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19, at the Lake City Shooting Range near Blue Springs. This class is designed to help newcomers learn what strategies and gear are needed to be successful hunting white-tailed deer.

Instructors will cover firearm and ammunition selection, tree stands and ground blinds, dressing for the hunt including hunter orange requirements, scouting habitat, and hunting safety. Topics will also include sighting in rifles. The class does not involve target shooting on the range.

This class is open to participants ages 11 and older. Registration is required. To register, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4md.