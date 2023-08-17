Homicide: 3000 Block of 14th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide that occurred on Wednesday, August 16, 2023, in the 3000 block of 14th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 9:21 pm, members of the Third District heard the sounds of gunshots and began canvassing the listed location. Officers located an adult male shooting victim. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and after finding no signs consistent with life, the victim remained on the scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. Shortly after, officers responded to the 1300 block of Columbia Road, Northwest for the report of a second victim. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male shooting victim. The victim was transported to an area hospital, for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The decedent has been identified as 33-year-old Kevin Scott, of District Heights, DC.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

###