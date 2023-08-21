Once Upon a Book Club Cares Program: Building Communities One Book at a Time

Once Upon a Book Club Cares

Once Upon a Book Club Cares is a program that works to give back to the community of bookworms who love and support us as a brand.

CHANDLER, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- In a world where the turning of pages is akin to the beating of hearts, Once Upon a Book Club introduces a program that intertwines the joy of reading with the gift of giving. Presenting "Once Upon a Book Club Cares" - an initiative that's more than just a plot twist in the narrative of community service.Once Upon a Book Club, the literary haven that has been breathing life into books through their unique book subscription boxes , is now set to sprinkle the magic of literature across communities. The 'Once Upon a Book Club Cares' program is an endeavor to give back to the community of bibliophiles and beyond."Self-care and reading have always walked hand-in-hand down the path of tranquility," says the program director. "With OUABC Cares, we aim to extend this solace to deserving individuals and organizations, one book at a time."The program, a perfect blend of altruism and literary love, works towards providing literature and entertainment to those who need a touch of imagination and empathy in their lives. It's like sending out paper boats of stories, each carrying a beacon of hope and joy.The program has already inked some heartwarming tales. The Hoile Girls Book Club, for instance, began as a thoughtful present for Joyce's daughters and daughter-in-law. It soon became a port in the storm of the pandemic, a binding thread of shared stories and shared strength.Then there's the tale of the "Club", a cozy group of neighbors who have been turning pages together since October 2020. And let's not forget the Mosaic Book Club, a vibrant tapestry of neighbors united by their shared passion for reading.Now, here's the exciting part! This literary journey is open for all. You can nominate individuals, organizations, or book clubs to receive a Once Upon a Book Club box. Be it family members, friends, teachers, nurses, non-profits, libraries, hospitals, or any other group making a positive difference in the community, they are all eligible for this delightful surprise.Nominators and nominees will each receive a OUABC book box, with the cost and shipping fees covered. Each box contains a gripping novel and wrapped gifts that correspond to specific page numbers, adding a dash of enchantment to the reading experience.But the story doesn't end here! The 'Once Upon a Book Club Cares' program invites you to be part of this enchanting journey. Your participation can help us turn more pages, light up more eyes, and build stronger communities. After all, every story matters, and every reader counts.So, dear reader, are you ready to help us turn more pages and light up more lives? For more information on how to get involved, visit our website . Together, let's build communities, one book at a time.

