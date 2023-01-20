Once Upon a Book Club Introduces Their Middle Grade Book Subscription Boxes

Middle Grade Book Subscription Boxes

After many years of planning, we are so excited to share that the Winter of 2022-2023 will bring forth our newest monthly addition, our Middle-Grade book box.

Middle Grade boxes have been a top request from our subscribers. We're thrilled to be able to finally give young readers the chance to experience the magic we strive to create within our brand.” — Logan LeDuc, Director of Customer Experience

CHANDLER, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Once Upon a Book Club was created in 2016 by Michelle Wolett as a way to make books more interactive for readers. After creating her first box inspired by The Nightingale by Kristin Hannah as a method of convincing her mom to read it, she thought it could be a great way to encourage anyone to read if they essentially were rewarded as they made their way through a book!Each gift is thoughtfully curated to be something pulled directly from the story, from engravings to small, handwritten notes, and readers are only prompted to open each gift when they reach the specific moment within the story where the item is described.The box began solely for Adult readers (18+) in July 2016. In the Spring of 2017, a Young Adult edition (14+) was born, and since then, many seasonal special editions have appeared including Christmas, Halloween, Mother's Day, Valentine's Day, and even Classics!After many years of planning, we are so excited to share that Winter of 2022-2023 will bring forth our newest monthly addition, our Middle Grade book box (7-12) that will appeal to all young readers, as the box will include gender-neutral gifts that encourage them to keep reading.Whether enjoyed by a child who already loves exploring new worlds within books or to help a child who has not yet found reading to be something they enjoy, this is the perfect experience for them to become engaged with reading and to help them to connect with the characters and the story! By enticing them to keep reading to open their gifts, we are excited to have an encouraging and interactive reading experience that readers of so many ages can enjoy.

Once Upon a Book Club