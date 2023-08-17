FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Judge Richard “Ricky” Sandy named Frederick County Administrative Judge

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Today, Supreme Court of Maryland Chief Justice Matthew J. Fader has named Judge Richard “Ricky” Sandy as county administrative judge for the Circuit Court for Frederick County. The designation of Judge Sandy is effective December 1, 2023, upon the retirement of Frederick County Circuit Court Administrative Judge Julie R. Stevenson Solt, who will retire on November 30, 2023.

“Judge Solt has served with honor and distinction during her 25-year career with the Maryland Judiciary, and I congratulate her on her public service to the people of Maryland,” said Chief Justice Fader. “Judge Sandy’s appointment will lead the next chapter of providing exceptional service in promoting fair and effective justice for the litigants of Frederick County.”

County administrative judges oversee the administration of the court, budget, and procurement functions. They also manage trial calendars to ensure the expeditious disposition of cases.

“I am honored and humbled by my appointment as county administrative judge and I appreciate Chief Justice Fader’s trust and confidence in naming me to this expanded judicial role,” said Judge Sandy. “I have served alongside Judge Solt for many years, and I am proud to have worked with her as a colleague and leader. I look forward to continuing her tradition of excellence in providing fair, efficient, and effective justice in Frederick County.”

Judge Sandy has served as an associate judge at the Circuit Court for Frederick County since June 2016, upon his appointment by then-Governor Larry Hogan. He currently serves as vice-chair of the Judicial Council’s Legislative Committee, a member of the Juvenile Justice Subcommittee of the Juvenile Law Committee, and chair of the Court Process Work Group of Domestic Law Committee.

Prior to his judicial appointment, Judge Sandy served as a family law magistrate at the Circuit Court for Frederick County from 2007 to 2016.

Judge Sandy earned a Bachelor of Arts in psychology from Denison University, graduating cum laude in 1986. He earned a juris doctorate from Washington and Lee University in 1989 and was admitted to the Maryland Bar that same year.

Judge Sandy began his career as an associate at the Law Offices of Stephen L. Lefebvre, Esq., from 1989 to 1991. He served as partner at Lefebvre & Sandy from 1991to 1993 and as president/owner at the Law Offices of Richard Sandy, PC, from 1994 to 2007. Judge Sandy has been a member of the Frederick County Bar Association since 1992, serving as president of the Frederick County Bar in 2006.

