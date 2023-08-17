Governor Pritzker Announces Recipients of Megasites Investment Program

CHICAGO - Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) today announced the recipients of the Megasites Investment Program funded through Rebuild Illinois Capital Funds. Through the program, the state will leverage $23 million in grants to generate $144 million total investments in 9 projects across the state.





"Major job creators are always looking for investment-ready sites they can get up-and-running in a short amount of time—and we are proud to boast some of the largest such sites in the nation," said Governor JB Pritzker. "Six months since my administration first launched the Mega Sites Investment Program, I couldn't be happier to announce that we have selected nine projects across the state to receive a total of $23 million in grant funding—bringing business investment and economic opportunity to every corner of our state, from Chicago and Hennepin to Bloomington-Normal and Carrier Mills."





Megasites are large, developed sites ready for occupancy for manufacturers, distribution centers, industrial centers, and more. Investing in megasites develops underutilized areas and former industrial sites, while making the State more competitive for large-scale industrial investments.





"The State is having a record-setting year for economic development and investing in megasites will help Illinois gain even more momentum for investment," said DCEO Director Kristin Richards. "The thousands of acres of megasites across Illinois will encourage businesses to pursue investment-ready sites, spurring economic development throughout the state."





With sectors like clean energy and manufacturing rapidly expanding in the U.S., major job creators are looking for large, investment-ready sites to locate their growing businesses. By providing grants that enable entities to create investment-ready sites, Illinois is increasing its competitiveness for large-scale investment.





Through the competitive grant opportunity, the State is awarding $23 million in project funds for a variety of site development expenses, including infrastructure expenses such as roads, water, sewer, and other utilities; site development expenses like rehabbing existing structures; remediation and cleanup; as well as land acquisition and related expenses.





Grantee Location Acres Grant Company Match Total Project Investment Project Description America's Central Port District Granite City 1,089 $5,000,000 $5,000,000 $10,000,000 Site consolidation Bloomington Normal Airport Authority Bloomington 250 $1,250,000 $1,736,501 $2,986,501 Water & sewer infrastructure Green Door Capital Yorkville 279 $1,395,000 $28,670,047 $30,065,047 Site consolidation & water/sewer Interchange City West Normal 279 $1,395,000 $4,869,060 $6,264,060 Water and roadway improvements International Union of Operating Engineers Wilmington 680 $3,400,000 $62,576,500 $65,976,500 Internal roadways, wetland mitigation/ detention sites, utilities, and site work JJK 343 DeKalb 793 $2,500,000 $2,500,000 $5,000,000 Site consolidation, grading, utilities & road improvements Landmark Chicago Interest Chicago 439 $2,196,850 $7,562,150 $9,759,000 Environmental remediation of former US Steel site Marquis Hennepin 913 $4,550,000 $6,796,500 $11,346,500 Rail repair/ expansion at former ArcelorMittal Steel Mill Rock Creek Carrier Mills 1,040 $1,283,596 $1,283,596 $2,567,192 Site consolidation & rail repairs





The megasites program recipients were selected through a competitive Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) that was open to private entities, non-profits, or local governments. Grants range from $1,250,000 to $5 million. In addition to the $23 million in megasites funding that was awarded, DCEO plans to deploy available funds for additional site development opportunities in the future.





"We are very excited for this opportunity to partner with DCEO to supercharge the competitive position of our site for the benefit of Illinois and our community," said Bloomington Normal Airport Authority Chair Alan Sender. "Securing this critical funding, which will lead to new jobs capable of supporting 21st century manufacturing in our community, was made possible through the collaborative efforts of the Bloomington Normal Airport Authority, the City of Bloomington and the Bloomington-Normal Economic Development Council."





"Investing in megasites such as the Bloomington Normal Airport Authority and Interchange City West is critical to encouraging businesses to locate or expand in Illinois," said Senator David Koehler (D-Peoria). "Thanks to the State's unprecedented capital investments, companies will have a hard time shying away from Illinois' investment-ready megasites."





"Illinois continues to ramp up investments that help attract job creators to the state who are creating new, good-paying jobs for Illinois families," said Rep. Jay Hoffman (D-Swansea). "The Megasites Investment Program will have a significant impact on America's Central Port District while spurring economic development across Illinois."





One of the goals of the Megasites Program is to attract jobs creators and revitalization for areas that are underutilized, such as former industrial sites, brownfields, and agricultural sites. Whether it's an industrial park featuring various businesses, or a large facility dedicated to manufacturing soup to nuts, megasites are designed to spur development and create jobs in Illinois' communities.