Overtime Thriller and Knockout Victory Seal Fate for Atlanta Attack and NYC Attitude
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Team Combat League Semi-Finals brought an electrifying night of combat sports action to Thunder Studios, culminating in two thrilling victories that have set the stage for an epic showdown in MegaBrawl 1. The Atlanta Attack emerged victorious against the Las Vegas Hustle after a dramatic overtime battle that led to two additional matches, while the NYC Attitude secured their place in the Mega Brawl 1 by overcoming the DC Destroyers in a back-and-forth thriller that was not decided until round 18.
TCL All Star Match will serve as the co-main event to the championship match at MegaBrawl 1, “History in the Making” taking place at the Thunder Studios in Long Beach, California on Sunday August 20, 2023. Austin Trout, a former WBA light middleweight champion will be competing as a wildcard entry in TCL’s All-Star match. Some former notable opponents of Trout include Miguel Cotto, Jermall and Jermell Charlo, and Canelo Alvarez. Trout will face off against Vlad Panin of the LA Tengoose. Panin has a 16-1 Professional boxing record and an 8-6 record in TCL action.
In the first Semi-Final match, the Las Vegas Hustle and the Atlanta Attack collided in an epic clash. Atlanta overcame an early deficit and forced overtime at which point an additional two matches were fought to determine the victor. Michael Dawson of the Atlanta Attack showcased his superior boxing skills by defeating Sha'rod Williams. The momentum continued as Devon Young of the Atlanta Attack narrowly edged Michael Hunter, securing a victory for his team and propelling them into the Mega Brawl 1.
"The Semi-Final match between the Las Vegas Hustle and the Atlanta Attack was a testament to the heart and tenacity of our fighters," said Ahmed Sheikh CEO of Team Combat League. " We congratulate The Atlanta Attack who have displayed remarkable resilience and skill all year long and are deserving finalists”.
In the second Semi-Final of the night, the NYC Attitude squared off against the DC Destroyers. The matchup included a stunning knockout victory by Conja Nathan of the NYC Attitude over Hasim Rahman Jr., granting NYC the ultimate margin of victory courtesy of the 10-7 round. DC actually won more individual rounds than NYC but was done in by additional points awarded to NYC for knockdowns and stoppages. The score was tied heading into the final round of the night at which point Ralph Clemente and Nasheed Smith engaged in an epic battle for the ages. Clemente knocked down Smith and then was nearly knocked out himself. Clemente hung on however, securing NYC Attitude’s place in MegaBrawl 1, History in the Making. The stage is now set for NYC Attitude vs the Atlanta Attack at MegaBrawl1, History in the Making.
About Team Combat League:
Team Combat League competitions employ a unique and exclusive point-scoring system. Each match contains 18 three-minute rounds of nonstop action. Teams compete across six weight categories, five male and one female. Each round is scored individually, adding additional points for knockouts and knockdowns. A licensed boxing commission appoints three judges. A round is scored 10-9 to the winner for any round judged by decision. Any round that features a knockdown is scored 10-8 for the winner, and any round in which there are two knockdowns, or a stoppage is scored 10-7 for the winner. After the 18 rounds, the team with the most points wins! Team Combat's League Championship Match, Mega Brawl 1, History In The Making, will occur Sunday, August 20, 2023. Buy Tickets or Stream .
