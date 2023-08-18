A Ring of Fire in the Skies Can Damage Your Eyes

Prevent Blindness Texas, state's leading vision nonprofit, is urging public to prepare and protect eyes for upcoming annular solar eclipse on Oct. 14, 2023. Prevent Blindness Texas has a mission to prevent blindness and perserve sight.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Prevent Blindness Texas (PBT), the state’s leading nonprofit eye health and safety organization, is urging the public to be prepared for the upcoming partial solar eclipse on Oct. 14, 2023, and protect their eyes. PBT is partnering with the Alcon Foundation to educate the public on safely viewing a solar eclipse.During the partial or annular solar eclipse, the moon will block the center of the sun creating a “ring of fire”. It will be visible in the U.S. starting in Oregon around 11 a.m. Central Daylight Time, ending with the epicenter in Texas at 12:03 p.m. Its path will also cross over California, Nevada, Idaho, Utah, Arizona, Colorado, and New Mexico. The next total solar eclipse in North America will occur across most of the U.S. on April 8, 2024. Another total solar eclipse won’t be seen again from the contiguous U.S. until 2045.During a ring of fire solar eclipse, there is no time when it is safe to look directly at the sun without using a special-purpose solar filter that complies with the transmittance requirements of the ISO 12312-2 international standard. The only safe way to look directly at the uneclipsed, partially eclipsed, or annularly eclipsed sun is through solar filters, such as “eclipse glasses.” Ordinary sunglasses, even very dark ones, are not safe for looking at the sun; they transmit far more sunlight than is safe for our eyes.Solar eclipse glasses can be purchased and branded with corporate logos or a choice of messaging while showing support for the vision community and the eye health of Texans. Along with this branding benefit, a percentage of the retail price is considered a charitable contribution to PBT, which is a registered 501c3, to support sight-saving efforts.For more information on the Prevent Blindness Texas Eclipse + Your Eyes program, tips for good eye safety practices, and where to purchase safety eyewear, visit https://bit.ly/PBTEclipse Organizational Background: Prevent Blindness Texas, a state-wide health nonprofit, has been directly responsible for saving sight and enhancing the quality of vision life for thousands of Texans for over 65 years. The mission of Prevent Blindness Texas is to prevent blindness and preserve sight with primary programming providing critical vision care to Texas’s most vulnerable citizens by assisting in early detection and screening services, conducting eye health and vision education, providing navigation services and resources for follow-up care, including prescription glasses and other eye care treatments. PBT focuses on the medically under-served populations most at risk for possible vision problems. Last year, Prevent Blindness Texas provided education and vision screening services to 57,000 children and adults, provided financial resources for 6,000 individuals, and certified more than 1,100 vision screeners.Graphic below. More photos and graphics available upon request.PBT’s Solar Eclipse Campaign presented by The Alcon FoundationPresenting PartnerThe Alcon FoundationGold PartnerMyEyeDr.comCONTACTAnna MiddlebrookPrevent Blindness TexasSr. Development Manager713-526-2559, ext 105amiddlebrook@pbtexas.orgpreventblindnesstexas.org

Solar Eclipse: What You Need to Know to Protect Your Eyes