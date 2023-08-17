Pulse Technology CEO Chip Miceli and son Paul participate in motorcycle ride through Midwest to benefit the Jillian Fund

Chip Miceli and Slingshot bike Chip Miceli, Pulse Technology

Eleven technology company owners band together for 1360 mile motorcycle ride that will raise funds for and awareness of The Jillian Fund

I’m pleased to get to ride with a number of people who work in similar industries and have us all pulling together to make a difference in helping The Jillian Fund” — Chip Miceli, CEO of Pulse Technology

SCHAUMBURG, IL, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Pulse Technology CEO Chip Miceli will be part of “The Ride 2023,” a motorcycle ride through the Midwest beginning in Ann Arbor, MI and ending six days later in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

The ride will include 11 technology company owners throughout the Midwest who have come together to fundraise and boost awareness of the importance of The Jillian Fund. The Jillian Fund was established in 2013 to provide financial support to families with children who are suffering from life-threatening illnesses and require critical care, allowing family members to better focus on their sick child.

Chip Miceli and his son Paul, Director of Audio Visual at Pulse Technology, will represent their company on this adventure. The Micelis will make the journey on a three-wheeler Slingshot by Polaris motorcycle.

The trip runs from Sunday, August 20 through Friday, August 25, and includes 11 stops over six days and a total of 1360 miles. The motorcycle route includes stops at the offices of each of these 11 technology dealers, where the riders will be treated to a tour of the facilities and meals and other activities.

The motorcyclists kick off their ride at the headquarters of UTEC in Ann Arbor, MI. From there the riders go to Visual Edge IT in Grand Rapids, MI. The group then travels to Applied Innovation in Grand Rapids, MI, and then on to Impact Networking in Lake Forest, IL. After that stop the cyclists travel to the headquarters of Pulse Technology in Schaumburg, IL, arriving on August 22. The sixth visit is in Madison, WI at the offices of Gordon Flesch Company. From there the group visits the offices of Marco Technology in Minneapolis (St. Cloud), arriving on Thursday, August 24. The eighth stop will be at the offices of Loffler, in St. Louis Park, MN. From there the group travels to Advanced Imaging Solutions in Minneapolis (Minnetonka). The tenth stop on August 24 is at the office of Coordinated Business Systems, Ltd., in Burnsville, MN. The journey ends on August 25 at the offices of Great America Financial Services in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Mr. Miceli participated in a similar fundraising ride in 2016, traveling from Chicago to Washington, D.C., also to raise funds for The Jillian Fund. “I don’t ride motorcycles very often anymore,” he said. “But this is a great cause and well worth the time and effort. I’m also pleased to get to ride with a number of people who work in similar industries and have us all pulling together to make a difference in helping The Jillian Fund.”

Mr. Miceli said that the individual riders are all fundraising and they hope to raise thousands of dollars by the end of the ride. He encourages anyone interested in supporting the Jillian Fund to do so by visiting their website, https://thejillianfund.org/ and there is a specific link within that website for donations, https://secure.lglforms.com/form_engine/s/OV6I8xGtL4liA7KVT_jgeA

The Jillian Fund was named and created in memory of Jillian Lauren Gorman. Throughout her journey, Jillian was the embodiment of strength and encouragement to others, and recognized the importance of a parent’s presence and support during difficult times. The Jillian Fund believes that children facing life threatening illnesses should never face them alone. Each day, thousands of critically ill children face long hospital stays without a parent by their side because the parent is financially unable to leave work. The Jillian Fund is dedicated to uniting families in need during their most critical times and providing academic financial support to young women who demonstrate Jillian’s legacy of living by example and conquering fear with faith. The Jillian Fund is a 501(c)(3) Organization.

About Pulse Technology

Pulse Technology is a leader in the field of print management, network services (IT), and other office solutions including furniture design and sales, office products, mailing equipment and their supplies, as well as custom and promotional products, with a history dating back to 1955. Pulse Technology is the re-branded name for several well-known area businesses: Des Plaines Office Equipment, McShane’s, and Kramer Leonard. With locations in Brookfield, WI, Merrillville, IN, Rockford and Schaumburg, IL, Pulse Technology serves the needs of businesses across the Midwest.

The firm provides products and services to a diverse client base that includes schools, hospitals, law offices, accounting firms, and financial institutions, among others. The firm has won the Sharp Document’s Hyakuman Kai award for sales excellence since 1988 and the Elite Dealer by The Week in Imaging since 2007 and has been named to the Inc. 5000 list for fastest-growing businesses across the United States. Pulse Technology has also won the Better Business Bureau’s Torch Award, and the ENX Magazine Difference Maker recognition. For additional information, please call 847-879-6400 or visit https://pulsetechnology.com. Or visit the Pulse Technology LinkedIn page at https://www.linkedin.com/company/pulse-tech/