Louisiana Lottery Recognized for Excellence in Financial Reporting for 25th Consecutive Year

Louisiana Lottery President Rose Hudson announced today that the Louisiana Lottery Corporation has received the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting from the Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) of the United States and Canada for the 25th consecutive year for its annual comprehensive financial report.

“It is a great honor for the Lottery’s accounting team to be recognized by GFOA for 25 consecutive years,” said Lottery President Rose Hudson. “I sincerely appreciate their hard work and dedication in continuing to reach these high standards of excellence.”

According to the GFOA, the Certificate of Achievement represents the highest form of recognition in governmental accounting and financial reporting. It is considered a significant accomplishment by a government entity and its management. The Lottery's Accounting Department prepared the annual comprehensive financial report, which was judged based on full disclosure and the ability to motivate potential users to read the report.

The GFOA is a non-profit organization with offices in Chicago and Washington D.C. The association serves more than 21,000 government finance professionals.

The Louisiana Lottery Corporation was established in 1991 as a quasi-state entity, with the purpose of generating revenue for the state to fund K-12 public education. Current financial statements are available on the Lottery's website, www.louisianalottery.com.

More information about GFOA can be found on the organization's website, www.gfoa.org.