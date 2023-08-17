Prescribed fires near Challis and Mackay may affect hunters

Wino Basin, located 15 miles southeast of Challis. Approximately 1,000-3,000 acres. The purpose is to move the forested vegetation toward a more sustainable condition and reduce dense fuels, thereby reducing risk of potential severe, large wildfires. For more information, go to https://www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=55128 .

South Lost, located 13 miles northeast of Mackay. Approximately 1,000-8,000 acres in the Cedar and Cabin Creek areas on the east side of the South Lost Range. The purpose is to improve forest stand conditions and wildlife habitat. For more information, go to https://www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=57139 .

Prescribed fire activity is highly weather dependent. As areas come into favorable weather conditions, forest employees will either hand ignite and/or use a helicopter to ignite areas.

Forest officials said the burns will be ignited only if conditions are conducive to a safe, effective burn and when favorable weather conditions are present to promote smoke dispersal and minimize smoke impacts to local communities. This process relies on coordination with the National Weather Service and Air quality regulators.

During burn operations, it is expected that short periods of high smoke volume will be visible to local communities. All areas will be signed, and notifications will be made to local residents or interested parties prior to ignition. Hunters are asked to use caution in these areas during burning operations and observe any posted signs.

For more information, please call Heath Perrine, Challis Yankee Fork District Ranger, at 208-879-4125, Jonathan LeBlanc, Lost River District Ranger, at 208-588-3400, or Riley Rhoades, Zone Fuels Specialist, at 208-879-4100.