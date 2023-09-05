Ginette Collazo, President of Human Error Solutions, A DotCom Magazine Exclusive Interview
Ginette Collazo, President of Human Error Solutions, joins other leaders, trailblazers, and thought leaders interviewed for the popular DotCom Magazine
Ginette and her team offer the simplest and most effective human error reduction program, with 100% proven effectiveness when fully implemented in different organizations. A great interview!”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Andy “Jake” Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine interviews Ginette Collazo, President of Human Error Solutions for the Magazine’s Entrepreneur Spotlight Television Series, which is featured on The Binge Networks TV Channel as featured on Apple TV, Amazon TV, Sony, ROKU, Samsung, LG, and many others. Ginette Collazo joins other leaders selected by the editorial team of DotCom Magazine to be interviewed on the top trending show.
ABOUT Human Error Solutions
Our company is made up of exceptionally qualified consultants, led by our founder and CEO, Industrial Psychologist Ginette Collazo P.H. D.
Dr. Collazo and her team, assess your business, processes, and technology; most importantly, human behavior and their interaction with those elements.
After understanding that knowledge by itself does not modify behavior, the search for answers led Dr. Collazo to specialize in Human Factors and Engineering Psychology throughout her career.
As a result, she developed The Human Error Reduction Model and Methodology, the simplest and most effective human error reduction program with 100% effectiveness, implemented and proven amongst different organizations around the world.
This valid scientific model combines qualitative and quantitative methodologies improving organizational cultures and environments, with the right tools to generate immediate results.
While many programs prioritize on accidents and safety, Human Error Solutions goes beyond this, approaching centers on quality issues; procedure deviations and other human factors that become an obstacle to productivity and often negatively impact businesses profitability.
Ginette Collazo joins other leading CEO’s, founders, and thought leaders that have participated in this informative and popular interview show. In the interview with Andy Jacob, Ginette Collazo discusses the newest offerings of Human Error Solutions, what makes the company different than other firms, and shares thoughts on leadership and entrepreneurship. Ginette Collazo joins other leaders building strong and compelling companies that have been invited to participate in the exclusive series
Andy Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine says, “The interview with Ginette Collazo was amazing. The success of Human Error Solutions is a true testament to their team and their people. It was a real honor to have Ginette Collazo on the video series.
Andy Jacob says, “It’s the goal of DotCom Magazine to provide the absolute best in what entrepreneurship has to offer. We have interviewed many of the world’s leading entrepreneurs in their respective field. It takes amazing leadership to build a company like Human Error Solutions. There are so many powerful and talented entrepreneurs throughout the world, and I am extremely fortunate to interview the best of the best. I always come away humbled by how many talented people are building amazing companies. As we scout the world for interesting entrepreneurs and companies, it is always a wonderful experience to meet leaders like Ginette Collazo who are forging an incredible path for others. At DotCom Magazine, we believe entrepreneurs are the heartbeat of the world. We believe it is a world where risk takers must be lauded, saluted, and respected. Successful entrepreneurs get up every morning and give an amazing effort. We salute the business leaders of this world like Ginette Collazo”.
