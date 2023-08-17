Southbound lane closure coming to State Street

BISMARCK, N.D. – The middle and inside (left) southbound lanes of State Street will close Sunday, Aug. 20, at 4 p.m. for evening and overnight work. By Monday morning, only the middle southbound lane will remain closed for construction work.



While the middle southbound lane is closed, lane changes will not be possible. Drivers are advised to plan ahead by entering State Street in their chosen lane or consider alternative routes.



The inside (left) northbound lane on State Street remains closed. All lane closures are in effect from East Divide to East Calgary Avenue.



The North Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.



For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.



- ### -







CONTACT:



David Finley

drfinley@nd.gov

701-328-4444

