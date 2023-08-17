Submit Release
Royalton Barracks/Simple Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23B2003806

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Mengbei Wang                       

STATION:  Royalton Barracks                  

CONTACT#: (802)234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 8/10/2023 at 1125 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Town of Randolph

VIOLATION: Simple Assault

 

ACCUSED:  Joshua Stone                                           

AGE: 24

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Randolph, VT

 

VICTIM: Christopher Stone

AGE: 46

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Randolph, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 08/10/23 at approximately 1125 hours, the Vermont State Police responded to Vermont Route 66 in the town of Randolph for a report of an assault.  It was learned through both the victim's statement and witness statement that Joshua Stone had assaulted Christopher Stone and caused bodily injury. 

 

On 08/17/2023, Joshua Stone voluntarily came to the Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks and was processed for Simple Assault.  Joshua Stone was released on citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Orange Criminal Division, on 09/20/2023, at 0830 hours.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/20/2023 at 0830 hours            

COURT: Chelsea

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

Mug Shot: Attached

 

 

Trooper Mengbei Wang

Vermont State Police

Royalton Barracks

2011 VT RTE 107

Bethel, VT, 05032

Dispatch-(802)234-9933

Mengbei.Wang@vermont.gov

 

