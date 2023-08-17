Royalton Barracks/Simple Assault
EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23B2003806
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Mengbei Wang
STATION: Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)234-9933
DATE/TIME: 8/10/2023 at 1125 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Town of Randolph
VIOLATION: Simple Assault
ACCUSED: Joshua Stone
AGE: 24
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Randolph, VT
VICTIM: Christopher Stone
AGE: 46
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Randolph, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 08/10/23 at approximately 1125 hours, the Vermont State Police responded to Vermont Route 66 in the town of Randolph for a report of an assault. It was learned through both the victim's statement and witness statement that Joshua Stone had assaulted Christopher Stone and caused bodily injury.
On 08/17/2023, Joshua Stone voluntarily came to the Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks and was processed for Simple Assault. Joshua Stone was released on citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Orange Criminal Division, on 09/20/2023, at 0830 hours.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/20/2023 at 0830 hours
COURT: Chelsea
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
Mug Shot: Attached
Trooper Mengbei Wang
Vermont State Police
Royalton Barracks
2011 VT RTE 107
Bethel, VT, 05032
Dispatch-(802)234-9933
Mengbei.Wang@vermont.gov