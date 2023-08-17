Future Partners Logo

Destination Analysts, a market research company, unveiled its new name today as part of a rebrand and is now Future Partners.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, August 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Destination Analysts, a market research company that works with tourism clients around the world, unveiled its new name today as part of a rebrand. Starting today, Destination Analysts is now Future Partners.

The rebrand and new name coincide with the company’s 20th anniversary. Founded in 2003 by Dave Bratton and Erin Francis-Cummings, over the last two decades the company has grown to a team of 21 market researchers that work with more than 250 brands around the world. As Future Partners, the firm will continue to work with destination management organizations, travel brands and tourism industry partners, from hotels and attractions to airlines, destinations and more.

“At Future Partners, we’re committed to travel and the future of this industry,” said Francis-Cummings, President & CEO of Future Partners. “Travel and tourism support millions of people, countless communities and thousands of businesses that rely on objective research and usable key insights, and we’re proud to be their partner now and in the future.”

The rebrand includes a new name, website, logo, typography, colors and overall feel to reflect the current company and its industry experience, offerings and commitment to this multi-faceted industry.

For the last 20 years, Future Partners has served as a resource for reliable data and insights that have helped guide clients that include San Francisco Travel Association, Kyushu Tourism Promotion Organization, SUMMIT One Vanderbilt, DFS Group, Discover Puerto Rico, Grand America Hotels, Bermuda Tourism Authority, Miles Partnership and New York City Tourism + Conventions, to name a few. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization also served as a lifeline for the travel industry as the company surveyed tens of thousands of Americans about their evolving sentiments towards travel and shared the data weekly through complimentary reports and webinars.

“We believe in this incredible industry and understand its nuances,” said Francis-Cummings. “As we look ahead to the future of travel and the powerful and far-reaching impact it has, we are committed to continuing to bring research to the forefront as we work with amazing partners and clients to ensure its sustainability.”

Future Partners provides services that include travel passion and visitor profiles, economic impact analysis, brand audits and performance tracking, creative testing, meetings market studies and more, including its Apollo platform – which uses advanced analytics and proprietary methodologies to get to deeper, more holistic, predictive, actionable insights into the ever-changing mindsets, expectations, behaviors and desires of traveling consumers faster – and The State of the American Traveler Study™, which has been conducted since 2006 and continuously tracks traveler perceptions, behaviors and economic sentiment, with Future Partners sharing a complimentary summary of key findings during monthly livestreams.

To learn more about Future Partners and their rebrand, visit futurepartners.com.

About Future Partners

Future Partners was founded by Dave Bratton and Erin Francis-Cummings in San Francisco, California in 2003. It is a team of market researchers that work with over 250 organizations and travel brands around the U.S. and the world to provide insights and strategies that capture hearts, minds and market share. Future Partners connects human behavior and understanding to bring the future of travel within reach.

