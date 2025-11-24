Seven Ways to Celebrate the 250th Anniversary of America in Wyoming, the Least Populated State in the U.S.

Rock Springs, Wyoming, has an expansive history that includes coal mining, outlaws and historic trails. Today, its downtown is walkable, with local shops, stores and restaurants. A mountain biker rides through the rock features overlooking Flaming Gorge. Surfing from the top of a sand dune at Killpecker Sand Dunes in Southwest Wyoming.

While there are plenty of ways to celebrate the United States' Semiquincentennial in 2026, there's no better place to do so than Wyoming.

Wyoming still has a wildness to it. It’s a place where freedom rings, history abounds and a part of our country’s history is waiting to be explored.” — Jenissa Meredith

ROCK SPRINGS, WY, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 2026 is shaping up to be a big year in the United States, with several anniversaries and events taking place, including the Semiquincentennial of the United States, the centennial of Route 66 and the FIFA World Cup. Plus, early reports on 2026 travel trends are leaning toward consumers focusing on destinations with room to breathe, as well as unspoiled nature and off-the-beaten-path experiences. Southwest Wyoming – one of the most expansive and untouched places in the country – is combining travel trends with the 250th anniversary of the U.S., with abundant ways to celebrate and honor this milestone event.

From visiting the world’s first national park to seeing where outlaws hid out, here are seven ways to celebrate the 250th anniversary in The Cowboy State.

1. Drive an All-American Highway

One of only 37 All-American Roads in the country, the Flaming Gorge Scenic Byway is a 150-mile-long route that starts in Rock Springs and ends in Green River. Its route includes stunning rock formations, winding roads, wildlife and mountains, making it one of the most diverse loop-style tours in the West.

Good to know: Flaming Gorge Scenic Byway can be driven in a private car, with a free audio tour available. Guided bus tours also depart from Rock Springs during the summer.

2. Surf on the Second-Largest Active Sand Dunes in the World

While Wyoming seems an unlikely place to surf, the Killpecker Sand Dunes allow for that very thing. The second-largest active sand dunes in the world, Killpecker sits north of Rock Springs, with 11,000 acres of dedicated open-play space for ATVing, sledding and sand surfing.

Good to know: The dunes are home to a herd of rare desert elk not found anywhere else in North America.

3. Road Trip to Yellowstone National Park

As road trips remain a staple activity for 2026, a visit to the world’s first national park – Yellowstone – remains at the top of many travelers' lists. And while Yellowstone National Park has numerous things to see and do, discerning travelers take their time, learning about the history and wild spaces of Wyoming on the way.

Must-see list on the way to Yellowstone National Park: Flaming Gorge Reservoir, Expedition Island and Killpecker Sand Dunes.

4. See the History of First Nations

While it’s not thought that any one tribal nation lived permanently in this corner of the state, it’s known that several tribes traveled in, around and through modern-day western Wyoming, utilizing a network of trails for hunting, harvesting, trading and more. One of the most incredible cultural landmarks in Wyoming is the White Mountain Petroglyphs. Located in the Red Desert, the rock faces have etchings from 200-1,000 years ago, with each telling a story forever carved into the landscape, including handprints, buffalo, tiny footprints and more.

Good to know: there are many sacred spaces throughout the West, including petroglyphs. Visitors should practice decorum and never touch, climb on or deface these markings.

5. Travel the Trail of Old West Outlaws

For generations, Wyoming has had a wild reputation, due to vast landscapes, few people and industries that lent themselves to folks working to survive. In Southwest Wyoming, notorious outlaws lived in and traveled through these parts. Butch Cassidy, whose given name was Robert Leroy Parker, actually earned his nickname “Butch” in Rock Springs, Wyoming, where he worked at a butcher shop. He also spent time in the local jail, which is now the Rock Springs Historical Museum, and hid out with his gang, the Wild Bunch, just outside of Rock Springs.

Must do: the Rock Springs Historical Museum is a treasure trove of history and stories, from the ungoverned days of coal mining and outlaws to the community’s more recent history.

6. Where the Untamed Live on

There are a handful of places in the United States where wild horses have been roaming freely for hundreds of years, including White Mountain overlooking Rock Springs and Green River. To see wild horses, set out on the Pilot Butte Wild Horse Scenic Loop, a 24-mile route that reaches an elevation of around 7,600 feet. The wild horses roam freely on BLM land, from the top of White Mountain down to the Killpecker Sand Dunes.

Good to know: there are an estimated 1,500 wild horses that live on public lands in the Rock Springs area.

7. Attend Wyoming’s Only Multi-Cultural Festival

In its early days, Rock Springs was a wild place. It was home to coal miners, outlaws and a variety of people all working to make a living. At one time, this small city (which today has around 23,500 residents) was home to 56 nationalities. With many people coming to America over the last 250+ years, International Day is a great opportunity to celebrate the 56 cultures that had a hand in making Rock Springs the place it is today.

Good to know: the 2026 International Day will take place on July 11, 2026.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.