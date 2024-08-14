Affordable Lodging and Nearby Luxury Experiences Await in Kalispell, Montana

Set sail on Flathead Lake with a private sailing charter. Fall colors light up the mountains in Glacier National Park. Historic buildings and local businesses line Main Street in Kalispell, Montana.

As Consumers Gravitate Toward Investing in Experiences, Affordable Lodging is Key in Fall Travel Planning

With boutique properties and flagship hotels, consumers will find shoulder season rates in Kalispell, all while being within easy reach of incredible memory-making experiences.” — Diane Medler

KALISPELL, MONTANA, USA, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As continued inflation has many consumers tightening their belts when it comes to spending, many Americans continue to invest in experiences, including travel and entertainment. In Kalispell, Montana, consumers can combine affordable lodging stays with luxury experiences.

The hub of northwest Montana, Kalispell has 1,500 hotel rooms across an array of lodging properties, providing visitors with various price points to fit their budgets. With affordable hotel room rates, consumers can spend less on lodging and invest funds in luxury-focused experiences, including:

Helicopter Tour Over Glacier National Park

While the Crown of the Continent is only 32 miles from downtown Kalispell and is accessible by car, a jaw-dropping way to see the park is on a guided helicopter tour with Red Eagle Aviation. Offering a bird’s-eye view of Glacier National Park, these helicopter tours take passengers over glaciers, glacial-carved lakes and high alpine valleys.

See How Kalispell’s Most Prestigious Family Lived in the 1890s

Built in 1895, the Conrad Mansion was originally home to Charles E. Conrad, his wife Alicia and their children. Today, the museum preserves an important part of Kalispell’s history, with 90% of the furnishings in the home being original. Docent-led tours take visitors through the museum, where they learn the stories of the Conrads, as well as how Charles and Alicia were trailblazers in Kalispell and Montana.

Relax at a Day Spa

Vacations are made for pampering and northwest Montana has a variety of day spas that provide guests with an opportunity to relax. Enjoy a seasonal body treatment and massage at The Spa at Whitefish Lake or get pampered with a pedicure – and cocktail – at the Ritzy Salon in downtown Kalispell.

Learn to Shake and Make Huckleberry Cocktails

Headquartered in Coram, Glacier Distilling Company makes some of Montana’s tastiest spirits, often infusing local ingredients – like huckleberries and cherries – into their recipes. Led be an experienced mixologist, classes are interactive, with the goal being for each student to learn how to make a specialty cocktail, leaving with a genuine taste of Montana.

Book a Swim Session at Quinn’s Hot Springs Resort

You don’t have to be a guest at Quinn’s to swim in its healing waters. A scenic 90-minute drive from Kalispell, it’s easy to make use of the property’s four-hour swim sessions. The property has seven on-site pools, including a cold plunge and two salt-treated pools.



Kayak, Sail and Fish Glacial-Fed Waters with a Guide

From Kalispell, there are numerous waterways that are ideal for recreation, including the Flathead River and Flathead Lake. Fed by glacial runoff and snowmelt, casting a fishing line with a hands-on guide is a great way to experience Montana’s outdoors and one of the state’s favorite pastimes. True Water Fly Shop – located in downtown Kalispell – has half-day and full-day guided fly-fishing trips. Additional on-the-water luxury activities include booking a sailing charter on Flathead Lake or a guided kayaking tour to Wild Horse Island with Sea Me Paddle.

Where to Eat: Kalispell’s culinary scene includes craft beverages, locally sourced ingredients, new restaurants and longtime Kalispell locales. A few to note: Freestone Restaurant, Mercantile Steak, Ceres Bakery, Big Mountain Ciderworks, DeSoto Grill, Whitefish Handcrafted Spirits and Water’s Edge Winery & Bistro.

Getting Here: Kalispell sits along U.S. Highway 2 and U.S. Highway 93 and is easily accessible by car; Glacier Park International Airport also has direct flights from 15 major cities in the U.S.

Where to Stay: Sherman Lodge, Kalispell Grand Hotel, My Place Hotel – Kalispell, Holiday Inn Express