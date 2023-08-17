Submit Release
Update on the Pali Highway night work schedule

Posted on Aug 17, 2023 in Highways News, Main, News

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) reminds the public that night work will begin on the Pali Highway from Vineyard Boulevard to the Wylie Street Interchange on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. The roadwork dates have slightly changed to occur on Monday nights through Friday nights, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., weekly. Sunday nights will be reserved for emergency work or for rescheduled work caused by rainouts.

During the week of Aug. 21, motorists can expect up to two lane closures in the Kailua-bound direction from Vineyard Boulevard to Wylie Street. The Pauoa Road on-ramp and the Pacific Heights Road off-ramp will be closed during this time.

Night work in this area is expected to be completed by the end of November 2023, weather-permitting. With this increased production, we expect the impact on traffic to lessen.

For questions or concerns, please contact the nighttime roadwork hotline at 808-348-5168. For an up-to-date list of road closures, please view the HDOT website at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/.

Electronic message boards will be posted with closure information. Special duty police officers will be on-site assisting with traffic control. For information on the Pali Highway project please view the website at http://palihighway.org. All work is weather-permitting.

