The Houston Area Urban League Congratulates Millard House on New Role
Houston Area Urban League Celebrates Millard House's New Role as SuperintendentHOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Houston Area Urban League extends heartfelt congratulations to Millard House on his new role as Superintendent of Prince George's County Public Schools. Mr. House's visionary leadership and commitment to education have left an indelible mark on our community.
During his tenure as former HISD Superintendent, Mr. House initiated transformative changes that were already shaping a brighter future for Houston's educational landscape. Under his guidance, we witnessed positive developments that held promise for students, parents, and educators alike.
Mr. House's approach to leadership was defined by inclusivity and community collaboration. He recognized the power of diverse perspectives and welcomed community input, recognizing that together we could drive meaningful improvements across the entire school district. This commitment to fostering an environment of open dialogue and shared purpose created a stronger foundation for progress.
As we congratulate Mr. House on his new chapter in Prince George's County, we also express our gratitude for his dedication to Houston's education system. We are confident that the students of Prince George's County will benefit from his visionary leadership, just as we did. This achievement is a testament to his passion for education and his unwavering dedication to nurturing the potential of every student.
Congratulations once again to Millard House and to the children of Prince George's County Public Schools. The Houston Area Urban League stands ready to support and collaborate in advancing educational excellence wherever the need arises.
