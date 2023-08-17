Jacksonville Black Car Service Raises the Bar with Custom Mercedes Sprinter Van
Jacksonville Black Car Limo Service Expands Their Fleet With The Arrival of the 2023 Custom Luxury Mercedes Sprinter VanJACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Jacksonville Black Car Limo Service, the unrivaled leader in North Florida's luxury ground transportation, is thrilled to announce a spectacular addition to its fleet. The eagerly awaited arrival of the 2023 Mercedes Sprinter Van signifies the company's unwavering commitment to delivering an unparalleled travel experience. With an investment of $160,000, Jacksonville Black Car Limo Service continues to redefine luxury travel in the Jacksonville FL market.
From its inception in 2018, Jacksonville Black Car Limo Service has swiftly ascended to the forefront of North Florida's private car service industry. Founded by US Army Veteran Kendall Tipper and deeply rooted in Jacksonville's dynamic market, the company has consistently set its sights on surpassing expectations. Kendall enthusiastically stated, "Jacksonville has long deserved a true luxury transportation company, and we are dedicated to outshining even the loftiest of client expectations."
The 2023 Mercedes Sprinter Van, a pinnacle of luxury and sophistication, epitomizes Jacksonville Black Car Limo Service's dedication to providing a travel experience like no other. Boasting a meticulously tailored interior, state-of-the-art amenities, and cutting-edge technology, the van ushers in a new era of group transportation excellence.
"Our steadfast commitment to excellence and professionalism has garnered us numerous glowing reviews and fostered enduring partnerships with esteemed corporations like FIS, Fortis, Venus Swimwear, and RF-Smart," affirmed a company spokesperson.
The company's reputation for unmatched quality extends beyond corporate circles, embracing celebrity figures such as Mike Tyson, Nia Long, Lindsey Vaughn, Kane Brown, Rick Ross, James Clapper, Kyle Pitts and Former House Speaker Paul Ryan. These influential personalities recognize that Jacksonville Black Car Limo Service is more than a transportation provider; it is a dedicated concierge company, synonymous with punctuality, professionalism, and an elevated standard of service.
Jacksonville Black Car Limo Service proudly showcases a diverse fleet, featuring 4 late-model black car SUVs, 2 luxurious limo sedans, and the prestigious 2023 Mercedes Benz Sprinter Van. The company's remarkable growth is fortified by an expansive affiliate network, encompassing 3 classic limousines and sedans, 3 mini buses, 1 full-size motor coach, in addition to 2 extra Sprinter vans and 8 SUVs to cater to larger groups.
Driven by a team of 10 professional chauffeurs, each rigorously screened, trained, and passionate about delivering excellence, Jacksonville Black Car Limo Service guarantees an extraordinary transportation experience. While the majority of their operations are centered around Jacksonville's JAX airport and regional executive airports, the company seamlessly transports airport car service clients throughout Florida and Georgia. Prominent destinations include the bustling downtown business district, scenic Ponte Vedra, enchanting Amelia Island, historic St. Augustine, vibrant Gainesville, and serene Sea Island, Georgia.
Jacksonville Black Car Limo Service stands as the paramount luxury ground transportation provider in North Florida. Through its expanding fleet and unswerving dedication to excellence, the company has emerged as the favored choice of discerning travelers, celebrities, and corporate clients. Jacksonville Black Car Limo Service transcends mere transportation, offering an all-encompassing concierge experience that sets new standards in the industry.
For media inquiries, high-resolution images, or a deeper understanding of luxury transportation, kindly contact:
Mark Geallis
Jacksonville Black Car Limo Service
+1 386-214-8244
markg@jacksonvilleblackcarlimo.com
Luxury Custom 2023 Mercedes Sprinter Van by Jacksonville Black Car Limo Service