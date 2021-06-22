Tipper Transportation Announces Launch of Jacksonville Black Car Limo Service
This international company now offers exceptional transportation featuring JAX Car Service, a new website, promotions and professional drivers.
We promise to get you where you need to go, in style, on time and at the right price”JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today marks a new beginning for Tipper Transportation an international transportation company with the official launch of the www.jacksonvilleblackcarlimo.com website. The new services, website and related and promotions are focused on the North Florida and South Georgia market area. The businesses growth is driven by new partnership listings on goggle ads, Trip Advisor, Yelp and other channels offering a 10% discount and a robust online booking feature on the website. To deliver exceptional local service you can call (904) 463-4798 and speak with one of the business principals for information, pricing or reservations. They feature reliable JAX car service with discrete local drivers that know the area and local scene. Their new motto of Jacksonville Black Car Limo Service is “We promise to get you where you need to go, in style, on time and at the right price!”
The company was founded by Kendall Tipper a former US Army Combat Veteran with skills and schooling in Close Protection while in the military. He has over 5 years experience as a VIP Chauffeur with extensive knowledge in the Airport Transportation and Limousine Industry. Tipper Transportation corporate oversees a Global Luxury Car Service. They offer Luxury Black Car Service throughout the world along with Personal Protection or both combined as one service. The addition of Jacksonville Black Car Service expands their local presence to offer our Jacksonville neighbors transportation you can trust for weddings, concerts or sports events, business meetings, shopping, the beach, prom or a party night on the town. Featuring reliable JAX car service with discrete local drivers that know the area and local scene, they promise to get you where you need to go, in style, on time and at the right price!
