Tampa Personal Injury Attorney Recognized by Best Lawyers®
TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Vanguard Attorneys is pleased to announce Karina Perez Ilić has been included in the 2024 edition of The Best Lawyers in America®.
Managing Attorney Karina Perez Ilić was selected by her peers for inclusion in the 30th Edition of The Best Lawyers in America® for her work in Insurance Law, Litigation and Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs. Only the top 5.3% of all practicing lawyers in the United States of America were selected. This is the second consecutive year Ms. Ilić received this honor.
Since it was first published in 1983, Best Lawyers has become universally regarded as the definitive guide to legal excellence.
"For more than 40 years, the rigorous methodology of Best Lawyers has ensured the integrity and esteem of our legal recognitions," said Best Lawyers CEO Phillip Greer. "It is with great pleasure that we continue to provide potential clients with the pinnacle measurement of credibility through our Best Lawyers awards as they search for counsel."
Best Lawyers has earned the respect of the profession, the media, and the public as the most reliable, unbiased source of legal referrals. Its first international list was published in 2006 and since then has grown to provide lists in more than 75 countries. Lawyers on The Best Lawyers in America list are divided by geographic region and practice areas. They are reviewed by their peers based on professional expertise and undergo an authentication process to make sure they are in current practice and in good standing. To view the complete lists, go to www.bestlawyers.com.
Attorney Ilić is an aggressive Personal Injury litigator with diverse expertise in civil litigation including catastrophic workplace accidents, premises liability, slip and fall accidents and motor vehicle accidents. She is not afraid to be a fierce advocate for clients who have been wronged or injured. She is a member of the Florida State Bar and is admitted to practice in both the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida and the Southern District. In 2023 she was elected Program Director for the Tampa Bay Trial Lawyers Association (TBTLA).
As Managing Attorney at Vanguard Attorneys, Ms. Ilić is devoted to providing their clients with superior service to ensure that each of their unique needs have been met and that they have achieved the highest compensation possible. In addition to speaking English, she can connect with Spanish-speaking clients in their native tongue.
ABOUT VANGUARD ATTORNEYS: Vanguard Attorneys is a personal injury law firm located in Tampa, Florida. The firm handles a wide range of cases including but not limited to car accidents, truck accidents, catastrophic injuries, wrongful death, and motorcycle accidents. Our attorneys utilize their knowledge of the field to utilize cutting-edge and effective legal strategies for even the most complex cases. At Vanguard Attorneys we believe in helping those we can, as part of our culture we are continuously helping the community we live prosper and grow. Se habla español. ###
