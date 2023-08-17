CR architecture + design Unveils Their New Location in Downtown Detroit

CR architecture + design Detroit Office Space CR architecture + design Detroit Office Space Lobby CR architecture + design - Public Safety Facility Design Specialists - www.CR-architects.com

Detroit Michigan’s new CR architecture + design office serves as a catalyst for team and client growth.

CR architecture + design’s newly unveiled Detroit, Michigan office not only centralizes our Midwest regionality, but provides us ample space for team, business, and client growth.” — David Arends, ceo + visionary of CR architecture + design

CINCINNATI, OHIO, USA, August 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Renowned for producing exceptional spaces, CR architecture + design (CR) is a nationwide leader in various architectural sectors such as hospitality, retail, mixed-use, higher education, K-12 education, commercial, senior living, and public safety. The company proudly announces the opening of their new office at 1265 Griswold Street, Suite 601, on the sixth floor in Detroit. Positioned at the core of Detroit city with an inspiring downtown view, CR aims for significant growth.

“CR architecture + design has been very active in the Midwest and East Coast for decades, it is with our recent and continued business growth across these regions, we deemed it pertinent to open our new Detroit office,” stated David Arends, ceo and visionary of CR architecture + design, “this new space, not only centralizes our regionality, but provides us ample room to accommodate growth for our team and clients.”

Detroit’s continued renaissance has elevated the city to new heights of business development and expansion. It is within this metamorphosis that CR plans to partake by driving economic vitality, providing jobs, and establishing unique architectural experiences. This strategic positioning enables CR to establish another foothold in the Midwest for prospective employees to join a regional team with a skyrocketing growth trajectory.

Led by Market Leader William "Bill" Carpenter AIA, NCARB, LEED AP BD+C, the Detroit office will serve as CR’s hub for the Great Lakes region and much of their growing East Coast clientele. Carpenter's impressive three decades of leadership experience, national and international award-winning architecture expertise, combined with his roots in Detroit make him a perfect fit for this role. With an existing team consisting of seven architects, designers, and project managers, CR anticipates doubling or tripling its size as work continues to surge.

Detroit has joined the ranks of Seattle, Denver, Dallas, Chicago, and the home office in Cincinnati. Each strategically chosen location ensures CR can efficiently serve current, prospective, and future clients on projects throughout the nation.

###

About CR architecture + design | www.CR-architects.com

CR architecture + design is a full-service architecture and interior design firm headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, boasting multiple regional offices throughout the nation. Since its establishment in 1982, CR has completed an impressive array of projects and garnered numerous awards and accolades across their eight primary market sectors, including government (public service), housing, hospitality, K-12 education, retail, commercial, higher education, senior living, and mixed-use.

We believe in "Creating Extraordinary Places."