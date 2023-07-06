CR architecture + design releases CR Firehouse Hot Sauce at the 2023 Ohio Fire & Rescue Officer Development Conference

CR Firehouse Hot Sauce debuts at OFCA 2023 - by Columbus' own Flavor and Fire CR architecture + design - Public Safety Facility Design Specialists - www.CR-architects.com David Arends - ceo + visionary of CR architecture + design

Columbus’s own Flavor and Fire partnered with CR architecture + design to create CR Firehouse Hot Sauce for Ohio Fire Chief Association’s annual conference.

We wanted something the Ohio firefighters could remember us by, and our hot sauce (CR Firehouse Hot Sauce) is certainly memorable, it is another way for us to connect with those we serve." — David Arends, ceo + visionary of CR architecture + design

CINCINNATI, OHIO, USA, July 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- CR architecture + design (CR), a leader in public safety and fire station architectural design, is renowned for creating “Places that Serve.” CR has over 25 years of Public Safety and Fire Facility design and architecture experience, having completed more than 340 facilities across the continental USA and having received over 40 honors for design, detail, and functionality of their work. CR is always looking to give back to those that serve and in tribute to Ohio’s firefighters we decided to craft for them, a hot sauce. Producing cooperatively with Columbus, Ohio’s own Flavor and Fire, we created something very unique.

Over the years of working with firefighters coast to coast we have observed their general love of hot and spicey foods from five alarm chili to smoked BBQ. It was Flavor and Fire, manufacturers of gourmet quality hot sauces, salsas, condiments, and more, that offered a special formula of garlic, chili powder, and ghost peppers for our hot sauce. The final product, available only as a giveaway at the 2023 Ohio Fire & Rescue Officer Development Conference, is at an astounding 350,000 SHU on the Scoville Heat Scale. This heat level places the CR Firehouse Hot Sauce at nearly 100 times hotter than Frank’s RedHot and comparable to Buffalo Wild Wings Blazin’ Sauce. Making it a perfect addition to their chili or ribs.

“We wanted to present something to the firefighters that they could remember us by, and our hot sauce (CR Firehouse Hot Sauce) is certainly memorable,” stated David Arends, ceo + visionary of CR architecture + design,” “…our hot sauce is another way for us to connect with those we serve.”

With over 40 years of architectural expertise, CR architecture + design is known as an industry leader in mixed-use, hospitality, higher education, workplace, K-12 education, commercial, retail, senior living, and public safety. CR’s public safety team regularly speaks at fire safety conferences on the need for modernized facilities with more versatility, functionality, and diversity. Many of CR’s architectural designs include their proprietary Training by Design platform, which provides firefighters the opportunity to train and perfect their craft anytime.

CR Firehouse Hot Sauce will only be available in limited quantities at the CR architecture and design trade show booth (Booth #99) during the 2023 Ohio Fire & Rescue Officer Development Conference, July 17-21, 2023, at the Hilton at Easton in Columbus, Ohio.

About CR architecture + design | www.CR-architects.com

CR architecture + design is a full-service architecture and interior design firm headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio with multiple regional offices across the United States. Established in 1982, CR has completed thousands of projects and received hundreds of awards and accolades across their eight key market segments: including government (public service), housing, hospitality, K-12 education, retail, commercial, higher education, senior living, and mixed-use.

We believe in "Creating Extraordinary Places."