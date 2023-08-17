Nebraska Courts Commemorate 50th Anniversary of Language Access

Nebraska Chief Justice Michael Heavican announced August 14, 2023, as the day the Judicial Branch has set aside to celebrate the 50th Anniversary of Language Access in the Courts across the state.

Heavican declared the anniversary during a proclamation signing ceremony in the District Court at the Colfax County Courthouse in Schuyler. The ceremony was a featured event during the Chief Justice’s 2023 Summer Tour the second full week in August.

State Court Administrator Corey Steel began the celebration by saying, “Today, we gather to celebrate a group of individuals who often work tirelessly behind the scenes, ensuring that the wheels of justice turn smoothly and fairly in our great state of Nebraska. These individuals, court interpreters, play an indispensable role in our courts, breaking down communication barriers that might otherwise impede the pursuit of justice.”

He continued, “It is easy to find many ways in which language interpreters enhance the foundation of our judicial proceedings. At the heart of their role lies the principle of access to justice. With their expertise, individuals who have limited English proficiency are not only able to participate fully in court proceedings but also exercise their fundamental right to a fair trial.”

County Court Clerk Magistrate Ellen Faltys, Clerk of the District Court Minda McKitrick, and Probation Chief Carrie Rodriguez attended the ceremony with their bilingual staff members who are considered ‘cultural ambassadors’ of the court to their communities. Also attending were members of the court language access team led by Language Access Program Director Kathleen Valle. Team members include Olivia Brockman, Kari Corkle, and Nebraska’s longest-serving Language Access Program employee, Adrian Hinojosa. Spanish language interpreter, Raul Escobar and Somali speaker Abukar Madimba also received proclamations on behalf of their respective communities.

In closing, Steel thanked Nebraska’s language interpreters for their tireless service to courts, enriching judicial proceedings and helping build a stronger, more just Nebraska. “Your contributions are immeasurable, and we are proud to celebrate your achievements today.”

Read proclamation: Recognition Day for the 50th Anniversary of Language Access in Nebraska Courts

Photo: Chief Justice Michael Heavican (center podium) flanked by Nebraska Court Interpreters and Bilingual employee team during proclamation signing ceremony in Schuler, NE on August 14.