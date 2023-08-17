TRIP ANNOUNCEMENT: HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra Travels to India for the G20 Health Ministers’ Meeting

On August 18 and 19, 2023, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Xavier Becerra (pronounced Ha-vee-air Beh-sehr-rah) will travel to Gandhinagar, India to participate in the G20 Health Ministers’ meeting and bilateral meetings.

In India, Secretary Becerra will emphasize that the partnership with India is one of our nation's most consequential relationships, and the U.S. and India partnership brings health benefits to the region and the world.

While at the G20 Health Ministers’ Meeting, Secretary Becerra will advance the United States' priorities of:

Increasing our mutual prosperity,

Advancing democracy and human rights,

Addressing the climate crisis, and

Upholding a rules-based order grounded in international law.

In addition, Secretary Becerra will highlight that the United States supports all three priorities of the G20 Health Track under India's Presidency:

Improving global coordination on health emergencies prevention, preparedness, and response (PPR), with a focus on implementing a One Health approach (the intersection of humans, animals, and the environment) and combatting Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR); Improving the global availability of and access to affordable medical countermeasures (MCMs, including vaccines, therapeutics, and diagnostics) for health emergencies; and Supporting the use of digital health systems in low- and middle-income countries to improve healthcare service delivery and to advance universal health coverage (UHC).

Finally, Secretary Becerra will stress the importance of deepening our bilateral relationship with India, reiterating that India is one of America's indispensable partners. Secretary Becerra will use his participation at the G20 in Gandhinagar to help deepen our already significant relationship.

Specifically:

On August 18, Secretary Becerra will hold a bilateral meeting with India.

Later that morning, Secretary Becerra will participate in the Inaugural Session of the G20 Health Ministers’ Meeting.

Later, Secretary Becerra will participate in Session 1 of the G20 Health Minister’s Meeting: Health Emergencies Prevention, Preparedness and Response (focusing on One Health and AMR).

Later that afternoon, Secretary Becerra will hold a bilateral with the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.

Finally, Secretary Becerra will participate in a G20 working gala dinner in the evening.

On August 19, Secretary Becerra will hold a bilateral meeting with Brazil to discuss opportunities for U.S.-Brazil health cooperation and Brazil’s 2024 G20 priorities as host.

Later that morning, Secretary Becerra will participate in Session 2 of the G20 Health Ministers’ Meeting: Strengthening Cooperation in Pharmaceutical Sector with Focus on Availability & Access to Safe, Effective, Quality and Affordable Medical Countermeasures—VTDs (Vaccine, Therapeutics & Diagnostics).

Next, Secretary Becerra will participate in Session 3 of the G20 Health Ministers’ Meeting: Digital Health Innovation & Solutions to Aid Universal Health Coverage & Improve Healthcare Service Delivery.

Finally, Secretary Becerra will participate in the Closing Ceremony of the G20 Health Ministers’ Meeting.

All events on August 18 and 19 are closed press. Media interested in interviewing Secretary Becerra at G20 should contact ilse.zuniga@hhs.gov.