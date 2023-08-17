MeliBio Wins AgTech Breakthrough Award For “Food Replacement Innovation Of The Year”
AgTech Breakthrough Awards
Annual Awards Program Recognizes Innovation in Agricultural & Food Technologies Around the GlobeSAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- MeliBio, the world’s first company focused on creating honey without bees, today announced it is the recipient of the “Food Replacement Innovation Of The Year” award in the 4th annual AgTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by AgTech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global agricultural and food technology markets today.
MeliBio focuses on plant-based honey, a process that eliminates the need for traditional beekeeping and the associated environmental impact. By harnessing the power of plant science, MeliBio recreates the complex flavor of honey by producing it directly from plant-based sources.
Its MeliBio-owned brand, Mellody delivers superior taste and versatility. Mellody tastes, feels, and performs just like bee-made honey, even crystallizing. It is usable as honey in all applications, from marinating, drizzling, baking, or sipping. The product features plant-based ingredients that are naturally found in honey. The plant-based honey is the closest match to traditional bee-made honey on the market.
The honey alternative contains no syrups such as rice bran, agave, coconut nectar, allulose, and gums. Instead, Mellody uses sugars and acids that are on par with bee-made honey. This unique approach results in a product that is just as sweet, sticky, and golden as traditional honey without the need for beekeeping.
Recently, MeliBio has partnered with organic food producer Narayan Foods to bring its plant-based bee-free honey product to the EU under Narayan’s Better Foodie brand. This B2B2C partnership will introduce the product into up to 75,000 stores throughout Europe while also creating private label opportunities.
“Our commitment remains to sustainability and innovation, providing a breakthrough solution that addresses key challenges in traditional beekeeping. We're excited to receive this award from AgTech Breakthrough and see it as another milestone along with our recent collaboration with Eleven Madison Park in New York,” said Darko Mandich, CEO and Co-Founder of MeliBio. “This collaboration with a renowned culinary institution not only showcases the exceptional quality of Mellody's plant-based honey but also demonstrates our commitment to bridging the gap between innovative food technology and high-end gastronomy.”
The mission of the annual AgTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry’s most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of agricultural and food technology categories, including Internet-of-Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) based agricultural technologies, farm management, indoor farming, food quality, data analytics and many more. This year's program attracted more than 1,750 nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.
“MeliBio's groundbreaking approach to honey production offers a quality, cruelty-free, and sustainable alternative to traditional honey. We’re thrilled to award them with the ‘Food Replacement Innovation Of The Year’ award,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director, AgTech Breakthrough. “As consumers increasingly seek ethical and planet-friendly choices, MeliBio's plant-based honey provides a compelling solution that satisfies their desire for delicious and nutritious honey without contributing to the decline of native bees populations or harming the environment. It stands out as a premium and desirable choice for chefs, food enthusiasts, and consumers alike.”
About MeliBio
MeliBio, headquartered in Oakland, California, is a food company that is the market leader in making honey without bees. Leveraging advanced culinary techniques and plant science, MeliBio produces sustainable honey to match taste, quality, and nutrition of animal-derived counterparts, MeliBio is on a mission to create a sustainable future for bees, humans, and the planet. For more information, visit www.melibio.com.
About AgTech Breakthrough
Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the AgTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in agricultural & food technologies, services, companies and products around the world. The AgTech Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of AgTech companies and solutions in categories including farm management, indoor farming, IoT and robotics, FoodTech, analytics and more. For more information visit AgTechBreakthrough.com.
