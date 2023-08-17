igus Joins MassRobotics Associated Network
Partnership will support and advance the latest innovations and technologies in low-cost automationSTAMFORD, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- igus®, the globally recognized leader in developing and producing high-performance motion plastics, announced today its association with the MassRobotics Associated Network. This partnership aligns with igus' ongoing commitment to foster advancements in robotics technology and service expansion for small and medium-sized enterprises.
MassRobotics, renowned for its extensive network of manufacturers, suppliers, and service providers serving the robotics community, presents an ideal platform for igus to continue its dedication towards low-cost automation and effective service expansion.
"Being part of the MassRobotics Associated Network is a step forward in our mission to facilitate affordable, cutting-edge automation solutions to SMEs worldwide," stated Jan Hennecke, Low-Cost Automation Product Manager at igus. "We are thrilled to work with more robotics startups and receive recognition in the community."
As a member of the Associated Network, igus will get an opportunity to showcase its innovations at the annual RoboSource event, including its RBTX marketplace for affordable robotics projects. On the RBTX platform, users can automate tasks starting at just $3,000 to $12,000, test solutions before investing, and take advantage of free customer testing support.
The partnership also provides igus with a distinct listing under designated categories on the MassRobotics Associated Network page, enhancing visibility and market reach.
With a broad portfolio that includes articulated arm, linear, delta, and SCARA robots, igus has been committed to empowering small and medium-sized companies through affordable robotics and automation solutions. This new partnership will further solidify its presence in the field and offer additional growth opportunities in the robotics market.
The partnership comes as igus continues its Low-Cost Automation (LCA) mission with integrators and manufacturers globally, focusing on providing solutions that offer low entry-level costs and quick payback.
"We are enthusiastic to bring our low-cost, efficient automation solutions to an even wider audience via the MassRobotics platform," added Hennecke. "Together, we can drive innovation and competitiveness within the robotics industry."
ABOUT IGUS:
igus GmbH develops and produces motion plastics. These self-lubricating, high-performance polymers improve technology and reduce costs wherever things move. In energy supplies, highly flexible cables, plain and linear bearings, and lead screw technology made of tribo-polymers, igus is the worldwide market leader. The family-run company based in Cologne, Germany, is represented in 31 countries and employs 4,600 people across the globe. In 2022, igus generated a turnover of €1.15 billion. Research in the industry's largest test laboratories constantly yields innovations and more user security. Two hundred thirty-four thousand articles are available from stock, and service life can be calculated online. In recent years, the company has expanded by creating internal startups, for example, ball bearings, robot drives, 3D printing, the RBTX platform for Lean Robotics, and intelligent "smart plastics" for Industry 4.0. Among the most significant environmental investments are the "chainge" program – recycling used e-chains and participating in an enterprise that produces oil from plastic waste.
