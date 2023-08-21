Ruby Bolton Named a Lawyer of Distinction for Family Law
Ruby Bolton of Bolton Law Firm was recognized as a Lawyer of Distinction for her dedication and service to her family law clients in Woodlands, Texas.THE WOODLANDS, TEXAS, USA, August 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Ruby Bolton of Bolton Law Firm was recognized as a Lawyer of Distinction for her dedication and service to her family law clients in Woodlands, Texas. This accomplishment was shared in a recent New York Times editorial.
"It is a great honor to be named a Lawyer of Distinction for the state of Texas," said Ruby Bolton, the founder of Bolton Law. "My clients have always come first and it feels great knowing that my peers recognize my team's efforts over the last two decades."
Ruby Bolton has been a family law attorney in Woodlands, Texas for over 20 years. She has represented clients in divorce, child custody, and child support cases, including several high net worth cases with extenuating circumstances. Her firm has also represented clients in several estate planning, probate, and domestic violence cases.
The Lawyers of Distinction organization recognizes outstanding attorneys nationwide that excel in twelve categories based on achievement and peer recognition. Each inductee must be nominated by an existing distinguished member and only a handful of new attorneys are added in each state per calendar year. The induction process is intentionally strict.
"I love my job because I get to help people through some of the most difficult times in their lives," added Bolton at the induction ceremony. "I am honored to be able to help my clients navigate the legal system and to help them protect their rights."
Ruby Bolton is a member of the State Bar of Texas and the American Bar Association. She is a graduate of the University of Texas School of Law and has practiced family law her entire career.
About Bolton Law
Bolton Law specializes in all aspects of family law from prenuptial agreements and probate planning to custody and child support, high net worth divorce, estate planning, and enforcement of court orders. Her legal team serves clients in The Woodlands and Tomball, Texas and she also hosts a popular YouTube channel Ask a Texas Attorney.
Keith Koons
EverConvert
+1 864-777-0899
email us here