Atlanta’s Workers Compensation Lawyer Coalition Gives Back to Children

The Workers Compensation Lawyer Coalition of Atlanta kicks off their annual charity event helping underprivileged area children and future lawyers.ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, August 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Workers Compensation Lawyer Coalition in Atlanta, Georgia announced on Wednesday a new campaign to give back to disadvantaged children through a number of Metro Atlanta charities such as the Boys & Girls Club, Kids Chance, Cops for Kids, and other organizations. The donations, totaling over $20,000 in annual support, include scholarships designed for future lawyers and orphaned children who lost their parents in an automotive accident.
“I started my career as an attorney so I could give back to the community and help families that couldn’t stand up for themselves in a court of law,” said Seth Bader at a recent press conference. “Giving back is at the core of what our coalition believes and I am so honored to be able to support local Atlanta children’s charities every year.”
This is the fifth consecutive year the Workers Comp Coalition has created a fund to help local area families and students, and other programs include outreach projects and seminars to better educate the public on workplace law and everyday employment rights. The Coalition is made up of almost a dozen Georgia law firms that specialize in workers compensation and law reform at the state level.
“While the field of law is ultra competitive, it feels great to come together for a common cause and make a real difference in people’s lives” added attorney Luis Scott at their recent community event. “We are all passionate about great outcomes for our clients.”
Co-founded by attorney Seth Bader and EverConvert, the Workers Compensation Lawyer Coalition fights for Atlanta residents that are seeking relief for any type of workplace injury. As a one-stop solution for workers comp representation, medical referrals, and expert guidance, they are Atlanta’s premiere provider of legal relief.
