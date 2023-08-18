SCCG Announces Strategic Partnership with PandaBet For Casino Game Content Distribution

SCCG Announces Strategic Partnership with PandaBet

SCCG Management, a leading management advisory firm in the gambling industry, is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with PandaBet.

PandaBet's unique gaming format brings an innovative style to online gaming, and we are confident that our partnership will help drive its US and global distribution” — Stephen Crystal

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, August 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- SCCG Management, a leading management advisory firm in the gambling industry, is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with PandaBet. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the gaming industry, as it combines SCCG Management's expertise in market expansion and distribution with PandaBet's innovative casino game content.

PandaBet offers an unparalleled online gaming experience that guarantees excitement and the potential to double your money every single minute. With its adrenaline-pumping action and attention to every second, PandaBet will quickly capture the attention of players worldwide. By partnering with SCCG Management, PandaBet aims to expand its reach and provide thrilling casino game content to a broader audience.

Stephen Crystal, CEO of SCCG Management, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "We are excited to collaborate with PandaBet and be part of their journey to transform the online gaming industry. PandaBet's unique gaming format brings an innovative style to online gaming, and we are confident that our partnership will help drive its US and global distribution. We look forward to leveraging our expertise and extensive network to bring PandaBet's innovative gaming experience to new markets and players worldwide."

Michel Abou Haidar, CEO of PandaBet, also shared his excitement about joining forces with SCCG Management. He said, "PandaBet is thrilled to partner with SCCG Management, a renowned leader in the gaming industry. With their guidance and support, we are confident in our ability to expand our presence in the US and worldwide. Brace yourself for an exhilarating online gaming experience that will have you on the edge of your seat. Keep an eye out for the PandaBet US launch and get ready to immerse yourself in a wild ride of adrenaline-pumping action where every second counts. Fortune favors the bold!"

The partnership between SCCG Management and PandaBet is set to revolutionize casino game content on a global scale. Both companies are committed to providing an unmatched gaming experience that combines innovation, excitement, and the opportunity to double your money minute-by-minute.

ABOUT PANDABET:

PandaBet is the worldwide first-ever minute-by-minute gaming experience where players can double their money and immerse themselves in endless excitement. With its unique and thrilling content, PandaBet aims to provide players with a wild ride of adrenaline-pumping action. Keep an eye out for the PandaBet US launch for an opportunity to be part of the excitement!



ABOUT SCCG MANAGEMENT:

SCCG Management is a premier management advisory firm, featuring experienced leaders from the global gaming industry who deliver expert solutions for strategic success with a focus on iGaming, Sports Betting, E-Sports, and Casino Technology. With a global network spanning over 30 years and international offices in Europe, Africa, Asia, South America, and Latin America, SCCG connects clients with the right strategic partners for global scale growth. As an accelerator for early-stage companies, we promote innovation and empower emerging businesses to achieve their objectives. SCCG also acts as an early-stage investor, providing capital and resources to entrepreneurs developing new and innovative products and platforms.

https://sccgmanagement.com

