DNREC Designers Win National Award

DNREC Division of Parks and Recreation graphic designers Jamie Fritchman and Sarah Sellers show their national award-winning designs, which are part of a series of three commemorative posters that won the 60th Graphic Design USA InHouse Design Award this summer. Not pictured, Orlando Short, who also designed one of the commemorative posters in the winning series.

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control is proud to announce the Division of Parks and Recreation’s Marketing and Creative Services team was awarded the 60th Graphic Design USA InHouse Design Award. The design team’s series of posters to commemorate division projects was chosen out of more than 5,000 entries into the InHouse Design Award competition.

The team of designers were recognized for their designs of commemorative posters to mark Division of Parks and Recreation capital projects and special events. “Delaware State Parks Commemorative Poster Series,” the three posters highlighted in the award, were created in 2022 and 2023 and are the latest in a series of 15. The posters include the Jason Beach Historical Marker Dedication at Trap Pond State Park by former Creative Services team member Orlando Short, the rehabilitated WWII Tower 3 at Delaware Seashore State Park by Jamie Fritchman and Fort Delaware State Park renovations and additions by Sarah Sellers.

“We are thrilled that DNREC Division of Parks and Recreation’s Creative Services team was recognized for this prestigious award. This recognition is a testament to the creativity, dedication and passion of our in-house artists,” said DNREC Secretary Shawn M. Garvin. “The commemorative posters serve as visual tributes to the division’s capital projects and special events, capturing the essence of our beautiful state parks and the memories they create.”

The winning series was chosen out of more than 6,000 entries and was the only artwork by Delawareans to receive an award during this year’s competition. Most entrants are private corporations and brands, large institutional non-profits and educational institutions, which further highlights the talent of the three-person Creative Services team. The only other park, recreation or natural resources entity to receive recognition during this year’s awards was Palm Beach County Parks and Recreation Department in Florida.

The Creative Services team is a crucial function of the Division of Parks and Recreation and is behind many of the visual elements featured in Delaware State Parks. They produce projects like park signage, educational materials, digital design assets, banners, posters, advertisements, reports, decals and forms. In 2014, the team began to produce commemorative posters to give to guests at special events. The series has proven so popular the posters are now sold in select park gift shops.

Graphic Design USA has been a source of news and information for graphic designers and the broader creative community since 1963. The GDUSA “has long sponsored competitions that focus on excellence and opportunity,” and their “lnhouse Design Awards is the original and premier awards program and showcase for excellence by inhouse designers and their departments.”

About DNREC

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control protects and manages the state’s natural resources, protects public health, provides outdoor recreational opportunities, and educates Delawareans about the environment. The DNREC Division of Parks and Recreation oversees more than 26,000 acres in 17 state parks and the Brandywine Zoo. For more information, visit the website and connect with @DelawareDNREC on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter or LinkedIn.

