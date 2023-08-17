Sales Enablement Leader Pitcher Announces New CEO and Chief Strategy Officer
Greg Schottland, CEO of Sales Enablement Software Company Pitcher AG
COO Greg Schottland is now CEO; Mert Yentur, Pitcher founder & CEO since 2011 to focus on company strategy, AI solutions development as Chief Strategy Officer.
“Innovation through AI is accelerating at an exponential pace. We are doubling our effort to deliver AI-driven platform extensions that provide operational and competitive advantage for our customers.”DENVER, COLORADO, USA, August 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Pitcher, a leading sales enablement platform provider for Fortune 500 enterprise companies, today announced Greg Schottland’s transition to CEO. Mert Yentur, Pitcher founder and CEO since 2011, will now focus on company strategy and solutions development as its Chief Strategy Officer (CSO).
— Mert Yentur, Founder & CSO
Schottland has served as Pitcher’s COO since June 2022, during which time he drove organizational change to accelerate company growth. During the previous 20 years, Schottland led six companies as CEO or President, and most recently served as Operating Partner at Crest Rock Partners, a Private Equity firm and Pitcher investor based in Denver, Colorado.
As a result of working closely together this past year, Yentur and Schottland share a common vision for the company and are fully aligned in its operational and strategic direction.
“As we build on our success serving our key industry sectors – Pharma, MedTech, CPG, and Finance, we will continue to expand our presence in North America, Europe, and Asia,” said Schottland. “At the same time, we are further embracing and delivering upon the promise of AI in our solutions portfolio. Mert Yentur, a pioneer in applying AI to Sales Enablement, will focus on the many new opportunities created by AI, from both technical aspects and strategic implications.”
Yentur has already implemented AI in the Pitcher platform and recognizes the potential to deliver significant new capabilities that add value to customers.
“The potential for innovation through AI is accelerating at an exponential pace,” said Yentur. We are doubling our effort to deliver AI-driven platform extensions that provide operational and competitive advantages for our customers. I welcome this opportunity to focus on our strategy and platform development.”
About Pitcher
Pitcher is the leading global sales enablement solutions provider, enabling customers in 140 countries to drive effective customer engagement and sales effectiveness. Customers rely on Pitcher’s omnichannel, end-to-end unified sales enablement platform to streamline selling, increase management visibility, deliver closed-loop marketing capabilities, and ensure full compliance regardless of communication channel. Pitcher customers achieve commercial excellence and significantly increased ROI. Based in Zürich, Switzerland and Denver, Colorado USA, Pitcher serves customers from offices in the US, Europe, and Asia. For more information, visit www.pitcher.com
Mark Blessing
Pitcher AG
+1 781-910-2065
mark.blessing@pitcher.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn