Aircraft Electric Motor Market Size Expected To Reach $12.02 Billion By 2027

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Aircraft Electric Motor Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s aircraft electric motor market forecast, the aircraft electric motor market size is predicted to reach a value of $12.02 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 8.7 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the aircraft electric motor market industry is due to expansion of the aviation industry. North America region is expected to hold the largest aircraft electric motor market share. Major aircraft electric motor companies include ltra Industrial Motion Corporation, Moog Inc., Meggitt PLC, Allied Motion Inc., Ametek Inc., Arc Systems Inc., Magneto Aero Dynamics.

Aircraft Electric Motor Market Segments

● By Type: AC Motor, DC Motor

● By Aircraft Type: Fixed Wing, Rotary Wing, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, Advanced Air Mobility

● By Torque: Up to 1 Nm, 1-50 Nm, 50-200 Nm, Above 200 Nm

● By Output Power: Up to 10 kW, 10-200 kW, Above 200 kW

● By Application: Propulsion System, Flight Control System, Environmental Control System, Engine Control System, Avionics System, Door Actuation System, Landing and Braking System, Cabin Interior System, Other Applications

● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Aircraft electric motors is motor powered by electricity through a battery. Electric motors use electromagnetic forces to move. The magnetic forces cause the electromagnet inside an electric motor to spin. The battery that powers an aircraft motor includes stacks of thin lithium-polymer cells.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends And Strategies

4. Aircraft Electric Motor Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Aircraft Electric Motor Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

