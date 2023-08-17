Health Centered Dentistry Publishes New Guide Detailing the Benefits of Porcelain Veneers
Health Centered Dentistry in Anchorage, AK just released a new blog detailing the benefits of porcelain veneers and the results you can expect. And in the quest for maintaining a brilliant smile, veneers may prove to be a great solution for dental patients looking to fix imperfect teeth.
Porcelain veneers are thin coverings that are placed over the front surface of the teeth. They’re made to help conceal cracks, chips, stains, and other cosmetic imperfections that may make a person apprehensive to smile or show their teeth. And the benefits of porcelain veneers are numerous.
A few benefits of porcelain veneers include:
• A natural appearance
• Versatility and corrective capabilities
• Longevity and durability
• A minimally invasive procedure
• A boost to self-confidence
In addition to the benefits that patients can look forward to with porcelain veneers, the process for getting this procedure is also pretty straightforward.
The process for getting porcelain veneers typically includes:
• An initial consultation
• Tooth preparation
• Adhering temporary veneers
• A waiting period for veneers to be fabricated
• Permanent veneer placement
Porcelain veneers are also quite long-lasting. For example, as long as a patient practices good oral hygiene, veneers can last between 10 and 15 years on average. But it’s important to note that porcelain veneers may be adversely affected by abnormal bite force, grinding of teeth (bruxism), diet and lifestyle, and accidents or trauma to the teeth and gums.
As always, regular dental checkups are recommended to ensure the life of porcelain veneers and the overall health of teeth and gums. Additionally, it’s also recommended that patients minimize their consumption of staining agents such as coffee, tea, tobacco, and red wine in order to maintain the life and longevity of porcelain veneers.
Health Centered Dentistry specializes in holistic dentistry in Anchorage and is actively seeking new patients. If you have misshapen or misaligned teeth and want a beautiful and attractive smile, HCD is here to help you meet all of your oral health needs. At Health Centered Dentistry, we will gladly customize your treatment plan and ensure that you get the holistic care you deserve.
For more information about the porcelain veneers process, contact Health Centered Dentistry in Anchorage today and schedule an appointment.
