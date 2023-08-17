Injured Hiker Rescued from Mount Eisenhower

CONTACT:

Conservation Officer Matthew Holmes

603-788-4850

603-271-3361

August 17, 2023

Chandlers Purchase, NH – On Wednesday, August 16, 2023, rescue personnel from around the North Country teamed up to help a hiker who had sustained a leg injury near the summit of Mt. Eisenhower.

At approximately 2:20 p.m., Margaret Dabrush, 53, of Framingham, Massachusetts, was hiking east on the Crawford Path not far from the summit of Mt. Eisenhower. While ascending the trail towards the summit, Dabrush slipped and slammed her leg onto some rocks. As a result of this, Dabrush sustained a leg injury that made her unable to walk. Dabrush’s daughter made an attempt to call for help from the scene, but was initially unsuccessful due to poor cell coverage. While trying to figure out what to do, the two were encountered by several other hikers. One of these hikers was an off-duty paramedic. This individual was able to provide Dabrush first aid and also successfully make a call for help.

The call for assistance was received by New Hampshire Fish and Game Department Conservation Officers at approximately 2:40 p.m. After communicating with the paramedic on scene and getting additional information on the injury and the location, Conservation Officers reached out to the Pemigewasset Valley Search and Rescue Team and the Androscoggin Valley Search and Rescue Team requesting the assistance of all available rescue personnel.

Volunteer personnel heeded the call, and combined with several additional Conservation Officers and good Samaritans, amassed a rescue party of 35 people. The first wave of rescuers started hiking to the scene via Edmonds Path at 4:30 p.m. and were on scene with the patient at approximately 6:30 p.m. Dabrush was ultimately placed in a litter and carried 2.9 miles down the Edmonds Path to its trailhead along Mount Clinton Road, arriving safely at 10:00 p.m. Once roadside, Dabrush was picked up by her husband and taken by personal vehicle to Littleton Regional Hospital for further evaluation and treatment of her injuries.

Dabrush was an experienced hiker who carried lots of good gear and had taken the time to plan a multi-day trip. Prior to her hike, she had checked the weather, established contingency plans, and left an itinerary with her husband. Dabrush had also purchased a HikeSafe card prior to her trip, which is voluntary hiker insurance that helps cover the cost of search and rescue operations within the state. Additionally, Dabrush was very thankful for the help that she received and the compassion given to her by the dozens of volunteers who showed up and worked tirelessly on her behalf.