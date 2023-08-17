M2bio Sciences Announces Launch of Exclusive MMA Organization

Institute of Biomedical Sciences (OTCBB:MRES)

CAPE TOWN, WESTERN CAPE, SOUTH AFRICA, August 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Institute of Biomedical Research Corp. (OTC PINK: MRES) (“Institute of Biomedical Research” or the "Company"), a pioneering force in nutraceutical biotechnology specializing in alternative plant-based cannabinoids, medical psilocybin, and cutting-edge mental health therapeutic research powered by artificial intelligence, takes immense pride in presenting its latest development:

M2Bio Sciences is delighted to introduce the debut of its Mixed Martial Arts Organization: "M2 MMA". Encompassing promotions across the UAE, Thailand, and South Africa, M2 MMA, guided by M2Bio Sciences’ prominence in drug discovery and mental health, will now channel that expertise into the realm of combat sports. Underpinning this endeavor is M2Bio Sciences' steadfast commitment to the health and wellness of athletes, as it endeavors to extend compassionate, dignified, and respectful treatment to the fighters. By harmonizing the domains of MMA, physical fitness, and healthcare, we are ushering groundbreaking fitness science into the realm of athlete care, explicitly addressing inflammatory conditions and cerebral injuries, including Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE).

Jeff Robinson, CEO of M2Bio Sciences, expressed his exhilaration, stating, "It is with immense enthusiasm that we announce the initiation of this exclusive venture, which simultaneously extends the global footprint of M2Bio Science across the regions of UAE, Asia, and Africa. The launch of M2 MMA stands as a testament to our unwavering dedication to harmoniously unite the realms of science and athleticism. This intersection of cutting-edge science and the artistry of combat sports encapsulates our mission to elevate both the physical and mental dimensions of our athletes, charting a new course for their success and health."

In conjunction with esteemed partners, M2 MMA is poised to provide the MMA community with unparalleled proficiency, infusing its collective experience, ardor, and commitment to delivering nothing short of excellence. Through this collaborative initiative, we are on the cusp of transforming the paradigms underpinning athlete care within the fight industry.

For comprehensive insights into our company and our foray into fitness innovation, we cordially invite you to explore our official website. Stay attuned for forthcoming events and disclosures as we traverse this groundbreaking fusion of the MMA and scientific realms.

N.B. M2Bio Sciences emphasizes that it maintains no affiliations or partnerships with the Extreme Fighting Championship (EFC) or its affiliated events.

Website: www.m2bio.co

E-mail: info@m2bio.co



About Institute of Biomedical Research Corp./ DBA M2Bio Sciences

Institute of Biomedical Research Corp, is a nutraceutical biotechnology company focused on alternative plant-based cannabinoids, medical psilocybin and mental health therapeutic research powered by artificial intelligence, and evidence-based sustainable products and solutions, that develops and commercializes a range of CBD and mushrooms-based products under Dr. AnnaRx™, Medspresso™, Liviana™ brands as well as artificial intelligence powered nutrition products and solutions under the M2Biome brand. In addition, our research and clinical trials with psilocybin are aimed at new therapies that will help patients who suffer from alcohol addiction, mental illness, and cardiovascular diseases. Our mission is to advance botanical-based medicine to the forefront by deploying best-practice science and medicine, clinical research, and emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence. The Company is traded on the Over-the-Counter Bulletin Board of NASDAQ under the trading symbol "MRES".

Publicly traded Company (OTC Pink: MRES)

Forward-Looking Statements

Safe Harbour Statement - In addition to historical information, this press release may contain statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include the intent, belief, or expectations of the Company and members of its management team with respect to the Company's future business operations and the assumptions upon which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, involve risks and uncertainties and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause these differences to include, but are not limited to, failure to complete anticipated sales under negotiations, lack of revenue growth, client discontinuances, failure to realize improvements in performance, efficiency, and profitability, and adverse developments with respect to litigation or increased litigation costs, the operation or performance of the Company's business units or the market price of its common stock. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated within this press release can also be found on the Company's website. The Company disclaims any responsibility to update any forward-looking statements.