Thesis Adds Industry Veteran to Product Team
Jennifer Beyer will join as VP of Product to accelerate the adoption of Thesis Elements. Continued investment adds to Thesis' commitment to Higher Ed clients.WASHINGTON D.C., UNITED STATES, August 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Thesis, a provider of cloud-based, next generation university administration software, today announced that Jennifer Beyer has joined the company as VP of Product. Jen has a long history of working with colleges and universities to improve student outcomes and staff experiences through the delivery of great software.
Jen will join the product team, working alongside another industry and product expert, Cynthia Hitchens, also a VP of Product. Jen will focus on the success of Thesis Elements, our NextGen, cloud student information system for small to mid-size colleges and universities along with Go To Market initiatives for our solutions. Previous to Thesis, Jen has been a VP of Product Management at Anthology and a General Manager of the Admissions product line at Hobsons. She was also a Director of Enrollment Management at a regional campus of the University of South Florida.
"Thesis has a long history of serving small to mid-size colleges and universities with our CAMS solution. We have made significant investments to deliver a modern solution for these clients. Jen is the perfect leader to work with this client base to listen, learn and develop to their current and future needs.” Said CEO, Paul McConville. “I had the pleasure of working with Jen previously and witnessed her passion for higher education clients, understanding their needs and translating ideas into great software. She will bring the same passion to our clients, and to our team of product and development experts.”
“I’ve devoted my career to helping students succeed. I started this work on campus, and then directly with the mission critical technologies that colleges depend on”, said Beyer. “I am thrilled to join Thesis. The market is in desperate need of modern technologies to manage their processes. It is exciting to see the significant investment that Thesis received from SilverTree Equity, and the innovations that Thesis is making in their products. This is exactly where I want to be to help colleges and universities succeed.” Thesis has added over a dozen new hires to the team since the investment from Silvertree Equity in Product, Technology, Sales, Marketing, Finance and Professional Services. The company is committed to building great technology that drives the future of higher education.
About Thesis
Thesis provides student information management solutions for higher education institutions in the UK, the US and Canada, focusing on the use of best-practice standards, automation, and process simplification to free faculty and staff from administrative work so they can concentrate on their core mission.
Thesis’ configurable, modern, cloud-based system allows for faster implementation than industry average and with more integration flexibility. Thesis SM and Thesis Elements deliver modern software experiences that break free of the constraints of legacy systems, giving higher education institutions the ability to scale and evolve to meet new marketplace realities with a purpose-built software-as-a-service solution.
Visit www.thesiscloud.com to learn more.
About SilverTree Equity
SilverTree Equity is a sector specialist private equity firm. SilverTree invests exclusively in software, technology, and technology-enabled businesses. The firm is differentiated by its focus on value creation, sector specialism, and a deep network of operational resources and industry relationships. The SilverTree team has successfully completed or been involved in over 75 transactions.
Visit www.silvertreeequity.com to learn more.
