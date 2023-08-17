ValueHealth and OrthoIllinois Partner to Advance Value-Based Care in Midwest
Our turnkey value-based care solution is aligning healthcare stakeholders like never before and delivering immediate and long-term benefits to those who provide, pay for, and experience care.”KANSAS CITY, MO., UNITED STATES, August 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ValueHealth® LLC, the nationally recognized leader in value-based specialty care, is expanding its Muve® Orthopedics program and value-based care network with OrthoIllinois, a leading bone and joint healthcare provider in northern Illinois and division of OrthoMidwest.
— ValueHealth President and CEO Don Bisbee
OrthoIllinois joins ValueHealth’s value-based care network to broaden its payor and employer relationships and offer complex procedures under bundled payment arrangements. As the newest network partner, OrthoIllinois will implement the Muve Orthopedics program at two of its new ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) to augment its total joint and spine services and enhance patient experience and quality outcomes.
The Muve Orthopedics program delivers pre-, peri- and post-procedure care using an innovative patient engagement platform and clinical care pathway. This approach integrates the entire episode of patient care, not just the surgical procedure, and enables a high level of data collection to guide superior quality outcomes at a predictable lower cost. In addition to guiding better patient care, ASC and physician partners use the data to continuously improve efficiency and clinical quality.
“Misalignment and gaps in technology are common barriers for providers and payors looking to adopt new healthcare delivery models,” says ValueHealth President & CEO Don Bisbee. “Our turnkey value-based care solution is aligning healthcare stakeholders like never before and delivering immediate and long-term benefits to those who provide, pay for, and experience care. Together with OrthoIllinois, we can accelerate the adoption of new delivery models in the Midwest while bringing a differentiated orthopedic care option to the local communities.”
"OrthoIllinois is excited about the partnership with ValueHealth," noted Anthony Brown, OrthoIllinois CEO. "We share a common goal in delivering the highest quality of care, in the right setting, at a more affordable price and believe that together we will be better able to do so in markets we serve."
About ValueHealth
ValueHealth is leading the country in healthcare’s transformation to value-based care, with data-driven protocols that are rapidly positioning its innovative approach as the gold standard for the industry. This data-driven healthcare services company offers a specialty care platform designed to accelerate the transition from fee-for-service to a value-based surgical care and consumer-centric model while positioning its provider partners to flourish in an emerging risk environment. Headquartered in Kansas City, Mo., ValueHealth’s nationally recognized hyperspecialty surgical programs and services are leading the transition to value-based care. For more information, visit www.valuehealth.com.
About OrthoIllinois
Established in 1967, OrthoIllinois, a division of OrthoMidwest, serves the northern Illinois region in multi-specialty orthopedics from offices in Algonquin, Elgin, McHenry, and Rockford, and offers a full range of bone and joint care, including the specialties of Rheumatology, podiatry, physical medicine and rehabilitation, interventional pain management, occupational health, and chiropractic. OrthoIllinois offers the ancillary services of physical therapy, MRI, and custom orthotics, a chiropractic clinic, and an outpatient surgery center with two additional ASCs opening in 2023. Visits are available with no appointments at the Injury Express urgent care locations in Algonquin, Elgin, and Rockford. Visit www.orthoillinois.com for more information.
