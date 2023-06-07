ValueHealth Expands Value-Based Care Network in South Florida with NCH Healthcare System
The expansion of our joint venture partnership with NCH allows us to continue to build a high-value network for employers and payors in the region to which they can navigate their members.”KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ValueHealth® LLC, the nationally recognized leader in value-based specialty care, is expanding its value-based care network with the development of a new ambulatory surgery center (ASC) in partnership with NCH Healthcare System (NCH).
The ASC will occupy a 12,000 square-foot space in the existing Medical Plaza building on the NCH Baker Hospital campus. The center’s orthopedic and spine services will be powered by Muve® Orthopedics and feature four recovery-focused onsite Stay Suites. In addition, the multi-specialty center will offer services in bariatrics, general surgery and urology as well as robotic surgery for orthopedics, general surgery and urology.
The Muve Orthopedics program delivers pre-, peri- and post-procedure care using an innovative patient engagement model and integrated care pathway. This approach integrates the entire episode of patient care, not just the surgical procedure, and enables a high level of data collection to guide superior quality outcomes and predictable, cost-effective care.
Designed to meet the demands of employers and payors in the market, the new ASC will allow patients whose surgical needs are appropriate for an outpatient setting to receive treatment within the NCH network.
“The expansion of our joint venture partnership with NCH allows us to continue to build a high-value network for employers and payors in the region to which they can navigate their members,” says ValueHealth President and CEO Don Bisbee. “The inclusion of value-based bundled payment services through Muve Orthopedics will create an unrivaled financial impact with more predictable pricing and quality outcomes.”
“ValueHealth’s established relationships with national payors and employee benefit brokers will augment NCH’s ability to advance its outpatient strategy,” says NCH President and CEO Paul Hiltz. “Our new facility will soon be a location of choice for specialized outpatient total joint and robotics procedures and continue to elevate the standard of care in our NCH communities.”
About ValueHealth
ValueHealth is leading the country in healthcare’s transformation to value-based care, with data-driven protocols that are rapidly positioning its innovative approach as the gold standard for the industry. This data-driven healthcare services company offers a specialty care platform designed to accelerate the transition from fee-for-service to a value-based surgical care and consumer-centric model while positioning its provider partners to flourish in an emerging risk environment. Headquartered in Kansas City, Mo., ValueHealth’s nationally recognized hyperspecialty surgical programs and services are leading the transition to value-based care. For more information, visit www.valuehealth.com.
About NCH Healthcare System
The NCH Healthcare System is a not-for-profit, multi-facility healthcare system located in Naples, Florida, and is a member of the Mayo Clinic Care Network. The System is more than just two hospitals (referred to as the NCH Baker Hospital and NCH North Naples Hospital) with a total of 713 beds. NCH is an alliance of 775 physicians and medical facilities in dozens of locations throughout Collier County and southwest Florida that offers nationally recognized, quality health care to our community. Our mission is to help everyone live a longer, happier, healthier life. For more information, visit www.NCHmd.org.
