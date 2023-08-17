Jatheon Technologies Wins Eastern Suffolk BOCES RFP

Jatheon Cloud UI (2023)

Jatheon Technologies Inc. is announcing that it has been selected as the preferred vendor for Eastern Suffolk BOCES’ cloud archiving requirements.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Jatheon Technologies Inc., a leading provider of data archiving, ediscovery and compliance solutions for regulated industries is announcing that it has been selected as the preferred vendor for Eastern Suffolk BOCES’ cloud archiving requirements.

Eastern Suffolk BOCES is an educational cooperative of 51 Long Island school districts. They were seeking a cloud email archiving solution to ensure compliance, data security and streamlined information management for the districts they manage. A Request for Proposal process completed, with Jatheon emerging as the top choice to meet the archiving needs of more than fifty Eastern Suffolk school districts.

Some of the criteria that the solution needed to meet were the compliance with ADA, CIPA, FERPA, HIPAA, FMLA, FCC, Education Law 2-9, LGS-1 schedules and all other NYS laws, appropriate internal data security controls and cloud compliance certifications, experience in working on large and complex migration projects from multiple competitor solutions, environments, and legacy systems, and a robust feature set. Vendors were also asked to provide documentary evidence of their ability to deliver BOCES projects on time and on budget.

Jatheon’s cloud data archiving solution stood out for its comprehensive features, user-friendly interface, scalability, and robust data security measures. By choosing Jatheon, Eastern Suffolk Boces is demonstrating its dedication to adopting industry-leading technology that aligns with their commitment to data integrity, accessibility, and compliance with New York State laws.

"We are honored to have been selected as the chosen vendor for Eastern Suffolk Boces' cloud email archiving needs," said Jeff Marlow, VP Business Development of Jatheon Technologies. "Our team is excited to collaborate closely with Eastern Suffolk Boces and its participating districts to provide a solution that not only meets their archiving requirements but also enhances their overall data management capabilities."

To learn more about Jatheon and how it can help your organization streamline data archiving, compliance, and ediscovery, visit https://jatheon.com/products/cloud-email-archiving-solutions/.

ABOUT JATHEON

Jatheon Technologies Inc. was founded in 2004 to help companies ensure email compliance and facilitate ediscovery and open data request management.

Today, Jatheon is a leader in the data archiving industry, with 11+ billion processed messages and top-rated cloud, virtual, and on-premise archiving solutions. The company continues to raise the bar throughout the industry with their AWS-based cloud archiving platform and best-in class technical support. In 2022, Jatheon was included in Gartner’s MQ for Enterprise Information Archiving, and continues to be listed in all major industry reports and software review platforms, with an average aggregated score of 4.8 out of 5.

It remains Jatheon’s mission to ensure data security and bring peace of mind to enterprises and organizations in regulated industries.. The company is headquartered in Toronto, but serves clients worldwide through a wide network of global business partners. For more information, please visit www.jatheon.com.