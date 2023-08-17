Hurricane Rated Sliding Door Systems Can Aid Businesses in Preparing for Hazardous Weather During Hurricane Season
With a rising number of hurricanes, Horton Automatics hurricane-rated sliding door systems are the best defense against storm-damaging debris & powerful winds.CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS, USA, August 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In a recent study by Colorado State University – they are predicting at least 18 named storms in 2023. Researchers expect nine of the storms to become hurricanes and four to reach major hurricane strength with sustained winds of 111 miles per hour or greater.
Warmer than normal waters are contributing to the rise of hurricanes. According to a press release, the team predicts that 2023 hurricane activity will be about 130 percent of the average season, compared to 2022 when it was at 75 percent – this is a significant increase!
The report also includes the probability of major hurricanes making landfall for the remainder of the season:
- 48% for the entire U.S. coastline (full season average from 1880-2020 is 43%)
- 25% for the U.S. East Coast including the Florida peninsula (full season average from 1880-2020 is 21%)
- 31% for the Gulf Coast from the Florida panhandle westward to Brownsville (full season average from 1880-2020 is 27%)
- 53% for tracking through the Caribbean (full season average from 1880-2020 is 47%)
If there is any good news in this report, it is that hurricanes and tropical storms can be predicted. This allows business owners to prepare for potential impacts at their facilities.
Ultimate Protection Against High Winds and Wind-Borne Debris
While boarding up doors and laying down sandbags can prevent damage from wind and airborne debris, hurricane-rated sliding door systems from Horton Automatics offer unmatched protection.
Horton’s Miami-Dade County-approved sliding door systems can withstand pressures up to 85 pounds-per-square-foot. Heavy-duty rails with integrated steel tubing and corner blocks combine to create robust structural integrity that’s far superior to the through-bolt panels found in mass-produced sliding door systems. A three-point locking system ensures the doors are secure and anchored when closed. Panic hardware is an option for those buildings that require egress to be available at all times.
Horton Automatics hurricane-rated sliding door systems are the best defense against storm-damaging debris and powerful winds.
Additional Features:
- Miami-Dade County-approved
-Up to ±85 PSF pressure rating
- Available for small and large missile impact and non-impact applications
- Superior corner block-reinforced door panel
- Specially designed weather-stripping decreases air infiltration
- Other compliances: ASTME 283-03 air infiltration & ASTM e330-02 static load
Download the latest product brochure on Horton Automatics HD-Storm Automatic Door Systems.
If you are interested in learning more about these Hurricane Rated door systems or want to request a quote, contact us here.
About Horton Automatics and Horton Pedestrian Access Solutions
Horton Automatics® is the premium access brand of Horton Pedestrian Access Solutions, a division of Overhead Door Corporation. With three manufacturing locations, multiple service locations, and more than 200 value-adding distribution partners across North America, Horton Pedestrian Access Solutions addresses a broad range of specialty door and access applications under the brands Horton Automatics®, Won-Door®, Flex™ by Horton, and Door Services Corporation. For more information about Horton’s brands and solutions, visit www.HortonAccess.com.
About Overhead Door Corporation
Overhead Door Corporation, based in Lewisville, Texas, is a leading provider of door and access solutions for residential, commercial, institutional, and industrial applications. Operating through three collaborative divisions with respective focus on vehicular, pedestrian, and electronic access solutions, Overhead Door Corporation serves more than 6,000 industry-leading professional distribution partners.
An industry pioneer that invented the first upward-acting door in 1921, the first electric garage door opener in 1926, and the first automatic sliding door in 1954, the company manufactures door and access solutions under some of the most trusted brands in North America including the Overhead Door™ brand, Wayne Dalton®, Genie®, Horton Automatics®, Won-Door® and TODCO®.
Overhead Door Corporation is a subsidiary of Sanwa Holdings Corporation of Tokyo, Japan. For additional information, visit www.ohdcorporation.com.
