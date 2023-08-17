VIB sets two more Vietnamese records

VIETNAM, August 17 -

HCM CITY — The Vietnam International Bank (VIB) has set two records for VIB Checkout - a digital banking application that integrates Soft POS on mobile banking and Super Card - the first credit card in Việt Nam that allows users to create features for the card, according to the Việt Nam Record Organization.

A representative of VIB said about the new record: "With a vision of becoming the most innovative and customer-oriented bank in Vietnam, VIB constantly anticipates user needs and advanced technology to meet the needs of customers."

With VIB Checkout, the smartphone will turn into a mobile card machine without any other hardware devices.

VIB Checkout is also a payment solution when it supports a variety of transfer forms. The application allows business owners to manage their finances intelligently; check transaction information, approve/cancel or refuse transactions according to demand; decentralise transaction processing to appropriate personnel to ensure transparency, safety and efficiency.

VIB Checkout has accepted payments for Visa and Napas cards and is expected to integrate payment for all NFC-enabled cards in the near future. Payment and transfer transactions via VIB Checkout are free until the end of April 2024.

Meanwhile, VIB Super Card made an impression on many people by allowing users to customise card features.

Now, each user can manually choose features to create a credit card completely according to their needs, such as the feature to receive bonus points or get up to 15 per cent cashback; the last five digits of the card number according to preference; set a monthly statement date for the card to match actual spending needs.

The card also integrates virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) technology into the QR code on the back of the card. From that, users can receive advice and guidance on card usage and promotions from virtual financial expert Vie.

As of the end of July, VIB issued more than 650,000 credit cards.

According to the representative of VIB, in the coming time, the bank will continue to focus on investing in technology, upgrading and launching more products and services to meet the different demands of customers.

This is not the first time VIB has achieved a Vietnamese record for its products and services.

Last year, VIB launched a new mobile banking application, MyVIB 2.0, making it the first bank in the country to apply Augmented Reality (AR) technology in a mobile banking application, and became the first-ever Cloud Native Mobile Banking application in the country. VNS