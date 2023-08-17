An Giang to boost start-up projects and initiatives

VIETNAM, August 17 - HÀ NỘI — The People's Committee of An Giang Province has issued a resolution on a number of key policies and solutions to support businesses in developing sustainably by 2025.

The province plans to support around 20 start-up projects and initiatives by 2025, and at least 10 per cent of which will be expanded. By 2030, An Giang will fund 50 initiatives and start-up ideas, of which 30 will have commercialised products.

Given the implementation of the Resolution No 58, An Giang aims to have around 800 new businesses operating in the locality annually by 2025. Over 1,000 new businesses start up each year between 2026 and 2030, including 70 household businesses.

The province also focuses on optimising resources for firms to develop steadily and expand production and business size to integrate worldwide.

The province will prioritise removing supply chain interruptions, broadening export markets, and expanding domestic markets to increase job opportunities and life standards for employees, Trần Anh Thư, Vice Chairman of An Giang People's Committee highlighted.

He added that the province will remove obstacles and legal restrictions to free up funds for real estate investment, assist in lowering business expenses, improve access to preferential finance, and support state resources.

Moreover, An Giang also creates favourable conditions that encourage companies to strengthen ties and actively participate in the supply chain of goods and services in the local, national, and global economies to advance development.

An Giang's Department of Planning and Investment reported that, in the first seven months of 2023, there were 500 firms and 350 units registered for operations, totaling VNĐ4.6 billion (US$195 million) in newly registered capital, up 11.11 per cent year-on-year and 13.17 per cent, respectively.

During the period, the province also got 17 newly registered investment projects, worth over VNĐ28 trillion.

To date, the province has 39 active projects with a total registered investment capital of $306 million. — VNS