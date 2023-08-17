Aliyyah Koloc to race in the South African Parys 400 off-road rally in the most powerful T1+ category for the first time

Their car, Red-Lined REVO T1+ is prepared by Red-Lined, the renowned South African manufacturer that Buggyra has teamed up with to compete in this championship.

TALLINN, ESTONIA, August 17, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Aliyyah Koloc, the 19-year-old all-rounder driving for Buggyra ZM Racing, will be one of the first women in history to race in aT1+, the top-tier car category in long-distance ralling and the Dakar Rally at this weekend’s Parys 400, part of the hghly competitive South African off-road rally championship. Aliyyah’s co-driver will be the experienced South African Riaan Greyling who already sat next to Aliyyah at her South African rally debut at the Sugarbelt 400 in May earlier this year."This will be my first race with the T1+," said an exicted Aliyyah Koloc. "I tested the car a little a few months back, but the car I’m going to drive with now is a brand new one, so it will be my first time ever driving it, just a few days before the first race. The car is of course very big and heavy, has more power and you can be more aggressive on the bumps compared to T1, so it will take some getting used to in the rally. This championship is very competitive with a lot of experienced guys, so I will just focus on myself and get as much experience as possible in preparation for Dakar 2024. "Aliyyah ran a successful two-day test in a T1 and T1+ car in mid-March in cooperation with Red-Lined whichwas her first taste of this challenging long-distance rally category. She then completed in the Sugarbelt 400, where she had her first real taste of a T1. This weekend, she will step up a notch and drive in the same top-tier car category as the Dakar Rally champions."It's great to see the progress that Aliyyah is making behind the wheel of the car. She has achieved the difficult transition from the T3 to the T1 class with flying colors, and now this will be the final step to compete in the same class as the absolute offroad-rally elite. Of course, she will be nervous on her debut, but the whole team is behind her, and we are confident that she will do well. Every challenging kilometer she will run on the tough South African tracks will be important for her. We are also very pleased to be working with Red-Lined again, as they have a huge amount of experience in preparing T1+ cars," said Buggyra team principal Martin Koloc.The Parys 400 Rally consists of two separately timed one-day events, centered around the Afridome hall on the outskirts of the picturesque resort town of Parys in the northern part of South Africa's Free State province.The start and finish of both legs - as well as the race headquarters and service point - will be at Afridome Hall. From here, the crews will set off early in the morning on both days for a short qualifying race that will determine the starting order. On Friday, August, 17, Aliyyah and her competitors will face two 173km loops, while those on Saturday, August, 18, are approximately 190km long. The race itinerary will cover a varied mix of terrain. There will be fast tracks as well as technical sections with rutted tracks and ditches.Aliyyah has already had a busy season. It started with her debut in January's Dakar Rally where she finished 33rd in the T3 category. This was followed in March by an excellent third place in the T3 category of the W2RC championship standings at the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge. Alongside the long-distance events, Aliyyah completes her racing schedule with circuit races in the 24h Series where she makes a successful crew together with Adam Lacko and David Vršecký, fighting for the championship title in the GT4 as well as overall GT category.